Ryan Yablon

The mission is still unfinished from last season after rain took away the Marathon High baseball team’s final at-bats in the South Florida Baseball Conference tournament finals during what ended up being a one-run loss.

Still, in search of that first SFBC championship, Marathon will have an opportunity to capture its first conference title on Friday, April 28, during the championship game against Palmer Trinity at 7 p.m.

