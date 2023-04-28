The mission is still unfinished from last season after rain took away the Marathon High baseball team’s final at-bats in the South Florida Baseball Conference tournament finals during what ended up being a one-run loss.
Still, in search of that first SFBC championship, Marathon will have an opportunity to capture its first conference title on Friday, April 28, during the championship game against Palmer Trinity at 7 p.m.
With a 17-7 record during the 2023 campaign, Marathon advanced to play Palmer by defeating defending SFBC champion Ransom Everglades, who topped the Dolphins in the title game, 8-7, a season ago, with a 6-3 final on Tuesday, April 25.
Marathon punched its ticket after junior ace Dylan Ziels led the way on the mound with a 16-strikeout, complete-game performance, during which he allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in the seven innings of work.
Offensively at the plate, a 3-for-3 two RBI showing by senior Ryan Yablon led the way, with Jack Chapman adding a two-out two-run bases-clearing single in the second set up by a hit-and-run by Dylan Globe to get the runners into scoring position. Gabe Leal added an insurance RBI in the sixth to put Marathon in front by the three-run difference, with Ziels striking out the final two to secure his complete game.
Unlike last season, Marathon is not the favorite to win the title as No. 1 Palmer Trinity defeated Miami Country Day in the other semifinal to set up Friday’s contest, which will be followed by the District 16-3A semifinals during which Marathon will be the No. 2 seed hosting No. 3 Coral Shores on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m.