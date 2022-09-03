When 20 players showed up to be part of the Marathon High golf team this season, the challenge for Dolphins coach Mary Coleman became how to push the senior-laden boys starting lineup that helped restart the program just three years ago while also cultivating the future generations of ‘Fins.

“I feel like we have a good nucleus of players who are going to start filtering and start taking the place of those we are going to be losing,” said Coleman. “Obviously, I’m going to be distraught about losing my senior group because they have been the team. They have worked hard in the offseason, so they have a passion for the game and they have seen the improvement.”

