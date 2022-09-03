When 20 players showed up to be part of the Marathon High golf team this season, the challenge for Dolphins coach Mary Coleman became how to push the senior-laden boys starting lineup that helped restart the program just three years ago while also cultivating the future generations of ‘Fins.
“I feel like we have a good nucleus of players who are going to start filtering and start taking the place of those we are going to be losing,” said Coleman. “Obviously, I’m going to be distraught about losing my senior group because they have been the team. They have worked hard in the offseason, so they have a passion for the game and they have seen the improvement.”
That’s where the ‘Fins coach hopes the now seniors, who just three years ago were sophomores, most of whom were playing their first rounds of golf, can relate to the younger players who are now going through similar learning curves.
“The younger kids we do have, have some experience, now we just have to develop it,” said Coleman. “We are trying to filter in some clubs and the amount of golf balls we go through on a daily basis can be tough, but it’s great to see the look on their faces when the newbies make contact with the golf ball. They feel so accomplished they can do it, so I feel good that the group coming up is going to keep growing the program.”
Even though she has an eye on the future, Coleman is also focused on the here and now, which means preparing that senior core of Fisher Coleman-Sayer, Billy Martin, Jack Horvat and Casey Horvat, who have all been with the program since the rebirth — combined with junior Michael Merryman — for a shot at advancing to the Region 4-1A tournament.
“If we can’t make it as a team we have at least the opportunity to get some individuals into regionals and beyond,” said Coleman. “But really want these kids to learn the game, enjoy each other and be part of building the program.”
The most probable to make the deep postseason run is Coleman-Sayer, who already this season turned in a 35 on nine holes, while the Dolphins coach is also optimistic about Martin’s chances.
“Our district is so big, too many schools, which makes it super hard to compete, so I don’t want to put any pressure on him, just let him go out and play his game,” said Coleman about Coleman-Sayer, who is her son. “Golf is such a mental game, he doesn’t need any pressure from me, and he’s harder on himself than anybody. He’s a three-sport athlete, so there are other sports to look forward to as well, beyond golf, and I just want him to enjoy his senior year.”
Of course, with 20 players out for the team this year, up from 13 a year ago, that also meant a growth with the girls team, most of whom have never played the sport beyond putt putt or Top Golf, according to the coach, outside of Summer Haines, who was part of the All-County squad a season ago.
“Summer is filling in the gap, for sure, until she can get those girls ready,” said Coleman, adding she is also excited about the next generation of boys players, which includes two eighth-graders who were on the course Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Key West Golf Club.
“Those two have definitely progressed the most, but we have others who are going to start blooming,” said Coleman. “We have at least one more freshman, a sophomore and some juniors who have a lot of athletic potential, so I’m looking for them to take over next year and getting out there and playing golf.”
So far, along with Key West and Coral Shores, Marathon has been able to play at the Ocean Reef Golf Club, Key West Golf Club and their home course, the Florida Keys Country Club. The Dolphins are also scheduled to play at Crandon Park against LaSalle this season.
“I couldn’t do what I do without the community support in Marathon,” said Coleman noting she is also being assisted by Stephanie Hovart this season. “There are some golfers in Marathon who are excited about getting out there and helping the kids learn, it’s been a great experience, all around. Our little community has bonded around this group of kids and want to see it grow.”
According to the coach, it all started with the seniors who set the standard for the team to expand and has accepted the younger players into the program with open arms, which has her expecting maybe even more players next season.
“The younger group really responds to the older kids, it’s kind of a big-brother type of thing,” said Coleman, adding that this coming week they were going to play a blue and gold game, without having a match, to have the older and younger kids play together to help build some camaraderie. “We are still growing, and I’m excited about what we can build.”