After struggling to score in its previous two contests, the Marathon High baseball team is hoping it put that all in the past, scoring early and often to defeat Somerset South Homestead 16-1 on Friday, March 4, as the Dolphins prepare for a rematch against South Florida Baseball Conference Ransom Everglades on Tuesday, March 8, this time to begin an eight-game road trip that extends through the end of the month.
“This was extremely important,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez. “The boys have been playing with tons of confidence and have battled with some good teams early on, so they know they are more than capable of hanging with anyone.”
Marathon entered the season having beaten SFBC rivals Palmer Trinity in the preseason and followed by topping Miami Country Day in the regular-season opener, but then lost to Ransom, 3-0, and Monroe County rival Coral Shores, 6-1, with a forfeit win in between to have the Dolphins at .500 on Friday.
Marathon made sure to squash the skid, collecting 10 hits against SOHO — a pair by Dylan Ziels, who had an inside-the-park home run in the second inning of the four-inning contest that was ended early due to the 15-run mercy rule. Ryan Yalbon added a two-run triple, while also hit hits were Ben Hiller, Gavin Leal, Gabe Leal, Dylan Globe, Cloe McDaniel, Mason Thornton and Aidan Gonzalez.
“Our bats absolutely exploded,” said Gonzalez. “Every guy up and down the lineup had really great at-bats.”
Gonzalez furthered the breakthrough comes at a perfect time as the Dolphins are set to begin a stretch of eight away games, including a spring break trip to Tampa, with the next game in the Middle Keys scheduled for March 31 against Academy of the Lakes, and then again on April 8, versus Palmer Trinity, before a three-game homestand to close out the season.
“I think it gives us a huge boost of confidence no doubt,” Gonzalez said about Friday’s victory. “We were due for a huge offensive game. We have been putting it in play hard all season long but just haven’t collected the timely hits and it all came together Friday.”
Following the win, Gonzalez expressed his players are eager for the 6 p.m. first pitch in the rematch against Ransom on Tuesday.
“We will have our No. 1 Dylan Ziels ready to go toe to toe,” Gonzalez said about playing Ransom. “The boys have mentally locked in and are ready to execute the game plan.”