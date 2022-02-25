Admittedly, by Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez, last year was a not so much a rebuilding season for the Marathon High baseball team but more of a recovery year, after missing the highly touted 2020 campaign due to COVID and last year’s squad struggling to find its identity.
This season, the coach proclaimed the Dolphins will be one of the most experienced, senior-laden teams the program has had in several years, with four players having been with the program for seven seasons.
“We are extremely excited for what we have going on,” said Gonzalez. “We lost only one senior, so we have the core of our guys returning to us, and we have a bunch of guys who are really put in so much work in the offseason, playing travel ball. Just the development we have seen in the guys, it’s going to be really fun this year.”
Those long-time Dolphins are Corbin Neller, Cole McDaniels and Ben Hiller, all of whom have been with Gonzalez since their sixth-grade seasons.
“They are such great guys and such great leaders that they have been the voice of our team in our workout and preseason conditioning,” said Gonzalez. “They are like my kids, and it’s going to be so tough to let them go at the end of the year.”
Hiller has been the Dolphins’ starting centerfielder since throughout his career at Marathon, but this season will be shifting also to the middle infield position, depending on the pitching rotations, while Neller will be making several spot starts, as well as working out of the bullpen.
“He’s going to battle and throw strikes and let lour defense do our jobs,” Gonzalez said about Neller. “Every time he’s in the game, he’s going to give us an opportunity to win because he knows how to command the zone.”
McDaniel will be one of the two catchers for Marathon this season, along with freshman Gavin Leal.
“Cole is that vocal leader from behind the plate,” said Gonzalez. “He knows the game and the guys well.”
Delvin Solis is the fourth senior on the roster, who has been with the program since his sophomore campaign, and he will be anchoring the outfield from right as well as shifting to center as when Hiller goes to the infield.
“Delvin throws himself in the mix of leaders and he’s going to make a huge impact for us,” said Gonzalez. “He’s going to be right in the heart of the lineup this year and should be something special. He brings a lot of energy and intensity to the team.”
Most of the seniors will be in the everyday lineup because Gonzalez stressed the Dolphins’ pitching staff could be one of the best in recent history.
That includes sophomore ace Dylan Ziels.
“He’s going to be something special for the next couple of years,” said Gonzalez. “From the last day of last season to the first day of this season, he did not stop training and getting himself better. He has completely dedicated himself to baseball and is in the mid-80s with ease. We haven’t had something this special at Marathon in a long time. As long as he sticks to the plan, stays healthy and listens to the coaches, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Not just at the top of the rotation but all the way through is Gonzalez excited about the potential of the team’s arms, with Ryan Yalbon in the No. 2 slot of the rotation.
“He has also been grinding all offseason and is committed to the plan,” said Gonzalez. “Our top two guys are throwing 80-plus and that’s something we haven’t had at Marathon in a long time. We are looking for those guys to really carry us.”
The Dolphins also have cleanup hitter Emmanuel Polanco back in the lineup this season.
“We’ve started to see something in his glove at first base last year,” said Gonzalez. “We need his bat in the lineup, but he asked him to start working on playing first base because he has some of the smoothest hands out here. We asked him to become our everyday first baseman and he took that and ran with it. He now looks like he’s been playing first base his entire life and despite being a big, strong dude, he’s moving out there like he weighs 150 pounds. He has embraced that role, offensively and defensively.”
They will have an opportunity to harness that potential at home through the first month of game action with five straight in the friendly confines of the Middle Keys campus to begin the regular-season schedule, including on Friday, Feb. 25, against Ransom Everglades, before Marathon hits the road in March including for a trip to the west coast of Florida during Spring Break. Also, for the first time in more than a decade, Marathon will be playing Key West on April 12 at The Rex.
“I figure this is the opportunity,” Gonzalez said about playing the Conchs. “We’ve got the guys in place and they all have great relationships with the boys down south. A lot of them have played ball together since Little League and I think it’s going to be a good experience for us, win, lose or draw, to be in that atmosphere and see that type of pitching.”
And already Gonzales is seeing the signs of recovery as in the preseason Marathon was able to run the entire pitching staff on the mound during a 4-3 win against rival Palmer Trinity. Yablon tossed three innings in that win, while Neller held the Spartans at bay and Ziels closed out the win, striking out four straight to allow the Dolphins to go-ahead for the victory on a pair of bases-loaded walks. In Game 2, Ziels tossed five innings, on a 60-pitch count, giving up two base hits and stuck out nine guys with no walks. The younger side of the pitching staff could not hold a one-run lead and the Dolphins lost 7-2 in the second half of the doubleheader.
“If that’s a mid-season game, we keep Dylan out there, but we had to see what we had,” said Gonzalez, whose team opened the regular season with 7-5 victory against rival Miami Country Day on Tuesday, Feb. 23. “Ryan got the start on against Country Day, because we are saving Dylan for Friday night under the lights against Ransom. Ryan battle through some lat soreness, but gave us an opportunity to win.”
It was still all enough to have the Dolphins coach very optimistic entering the season and sprinkle in a few freshmen who are catching up with the speed of the game, including 6-foot-2 Mason Thornton, and Gonzalez stated it should be a winning recipe.
“We don’t want to look too far ahead and focus on the task on hand, but our end goal is to be in the conference championship,” said Gonzalez. “We’ve been on the cusp the last few years, but I think this is our time and our year. We have veteran bats and a solid Nos. 1 and 2, so there should be no reason by April we aren’t competing for that championship.”