In grand fashion, the Marathon High boys and girls cross country teams were celebrated by the entire school — cheering in unison as they lined the halls of the Middle Keys campus — before the Dolphin harriers were escorted by police down Sombrero Beach Road on Wednesday morning during the first leg of their journey north to Tallahassee for Friday’s FHSAA 1A State Championship.
“There was excitement but at the same time we’ve already been looking ahead to what we want to accomplish this week,” said Murphy, whose boys squad is making its six consecutive trip to the state finals while the Lady ’Fins are going for the second year in a row.
“We have set up our training this year with the whole idea to peak at states and not at regionals,” continued the coach. “In years past we have done it to peak at regionals because we just wanted to make states, but this year it was not as much of a concern and we didn’t want to peak before states. So we kept our training on out and now we are feeling confident.”
Murphy has reason to be confident as the Dolphin boys raced to a Region 4-1A runner-up title last weekend to qualify for the state final meet, while the Lady ’Fins took third overall to also advance.
“We were pretty confident and were shooting for second in both, with the idea if we are shooting for a second then we should qualify,” Murphy said about the team’s mentality in the region finals.
It worked, as not only did both teams qualify, but the Dolphins also had four members of the squad medal — none better than senior Jonathan Pitchford, who become Monroe County’s first repeat region champion by defeating his closest opponent by nearly a minute. Pitchford would complete the 5K in 16 minutes and 40 seconds, roughly 50 seconds faster than the second-place runner, while his twin brother, Owen Pitchford, was just steps away from fourth, but still was inside the Top 10 in sixth with a time of 17:50.16.
Pedro Zapada was also able to medal in 10th place during the boys race, in 18:38.88, while Rain Banks was ninth overall among the girls, at 23:07.62.
The Lady ’Fins actually had all seven of their runners finish within the Top 50 of the 75-person race — aided by Allison Paskewicz, who was 25th overall in 24:45. 25; Haley Buxton who ran hard to a 28th-place finish in 24:49.16; and Sarah Paskiewicz, who was 31st in 25:04.35 — which Murphy admitted thought would be good enough to also secure the runner-up hardware, but was stunned by St. Andrews, which was ranked seventh in the prerace results.
“They snuck in there,” said Murphy. “I keep a tally while they run and I didn’t have them on my sheet to keep a tally of, but they came out and ran a great race, so good for them.”
The third and second places were still both good enough to qualify for the state finals that will be contested on Friday at Apalachee State Park in Tallahassee. It will be the same course the Dolphins have run on the past six years at the state finals.
“The goal going in is to PR and we will see what happens with the weather,” said Murphy. “It could be a little wet and that course could become a mud race, but it’s a nice course. It’s Florida State’s course and they take really good care of it.”
Unsure of the course conditions, weather potential, or opponents’ health, Murphy expressed that by Thursday evening they will have a game for the final race of the season.
“I think we may try to hit mileage time at the first and second mile and if it’s there then go for it, but at the same time, don’t wear out trying to stay with one person if they are running a faster pace than we expected,” said Murphy.
That may not be true for Jonathan Pitchford, according to his coach, as he has had two Top 5 finishes in the last two season, including a state runner-up in his sophomore campaign, and Murphy reiterated that if Pitchford is in contention for the state title, “He’s going for it, there’s nothing to lose.”
“Last year the first group took off flying, at way too fast of a pace, and we expected them to slow up and they never did, so this year, he has that in the back of his mind, we are staying with the first group,” said Murphy reiterating the game plan for the senior is likely to stay in contention and run smart.
Murphy made note that if the entire team can set a personal record then they should all have a chance to be in the running to medal or potentially return home with a team title.
“There are some tough girls in this race, for sure, and will likely be one of the fastest out of the four classes,” said Murphy. “We are going to try to run as a team, we have three seniors who will be in their last race, so they can go out with their best time ever.”
Following the police escort and energetic send-off by their classmates, the Dolphins made it to Gainesville by Tuesday evening before completing the trek north for Thursday’s practice and registration for the finale, of what Murphy called certainly a unique season.
“We’ve actually had more races this year than we have had in previous years, and it was solely because I scheduled extra because I thought some would be canceled,” said Murphy. “Somehow we only had one race canceled and it was our home race and it was because of the weather. The nice thing is that as a team we have been smart with social distancing while also staying busy running together. That was still a big thing we battled, because if one of us went down, then we all went down, and the extra pressure of making sure everyone is doing the right thing, so it’s a great feeling to have made it there.”