Winning just three times in the first 12 games, the Marathon High softball team had a new look roster that came with several early-season struggles, but on Thursday afternoon they put all those doubts behind them by claiming a fifth consecutive title in convincing fashion with a 19-0 victory against Colonial Christian in the District 16-2A Finals.
“We are very excited to have won out district for the fifth straight year,” said Marathon Coach Kevin Freeman. “The girls have really worked hard and gotten better these last couple of weeks.”
The Lady ’Fins left no doubt in the game as senior Cicely Ozbun was dominate on the mound, striking eight of the nine batters she faced in a perfect-game performance, while on offense Marathon rattled off the 19 runs, four in the first, 12 in the second and three in the third, on 10 hits, eight walks, and striking out just once.
Seven different Lady ’Fins collected hits in the game, led by Sarah Kratzert’s two doubles, while Ozbun and Shynell McGuire, with a double, also had a multi-hit game. Paskiewicz also doubled and with singles were Kayla Sipe, Aliyah Gonzalez, and Dakota Coleman.
The fifth consecutive district title for the Lady ’Fins also now brings Marathon’s current win streak to five in a row, but now a loss will end the season as the enter the FHSAA State Tournament.
Marathon will open at home against Florida Christian on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“I hope we can continue to win and keep playing well.”