After winning 19-7 last Friday against Archbishop Carroll and snapping a 17-game losing streak, the Marathon football team was feeling good.
“It was just complete jubilation and joy, because some of these kids haven’t won a game in a long time and to see them get that monkey off their back is just huge for our program,” said coach Mac Childress.
Marathon’s last victory was on Oct. 5, 2018, against Coral Shores.
Weather conditions were somewhat wet and windy in Miami, and those conditions, along with the team matchups, dictated Marathon’s strategy and path to victory.
Childress said while there are always adjustments in any game, they knew what to expect from film study and the players were locked into what Archbishop was trying to do.
And while Marathon is a team that likes to throw the ball five to 10 times a game, according to Childress, this time the plan was to pound it out on the ground as it was one of the rare times his team had a size advantage along the front line. They felt running the ball would give them the best chance to win, the coach said. Marathon only attempted one pass in this game, and it ended up being intercepted.
Marathon stayed true to its “running back by committee” attack against Archbishop, spreading the ball around to Miguel Avena, Enoc Campos, Dylan Globe and Jimmy Gimerenes in their ground attack. Childress explained, ideally, in every game they want four or five guys touching the ball four or five or more times and that is what they were able to accomplish in this game, running the ball for more than 200 yards.
A pivotal moment came early in the game when the Bulldogs decided to go for it on fourth down, but the Dolphins’ Avena read the play perfectly, making the interception.
And while the decision was aggressive in nature, it did not catch Childress off-guard because he said they, too, are a young team trying to play to win, so they were ready for it.
“That was a real nice play by Avena,” Childress said, “As soon as the quarterback looked there, he broke on the ball and made a real nice play.”
Marathon was then able to capitalize on the first big break of the game when Enoc Campos broke loose for a 39-yard touchdown run. It was a wedge play call that opened up nicely, according to Childress. Campos made a nice cut and broke a couple of tackles in route to the end zone. Childress said while Campos does not have a lot of experience playing running back, they had been working with him to keep his head up and read his blocks, and that is exactly what he did en route to the end zone.
Both teams were challenged throughout the game by the lack of a visible play clock in the stadium. Childress said it was not a big deal in the early parts of the quarters, but it became a challenge later in the quarters and at the end of the halves.
Archbishop fought hard and was competitive, according to Childress, but they were also understandably rusty in their first action since Hurricane Irma in 2017. They made a number of costly mistakes and penalties throughout the game. Childress pointed out how proud he was of his team for being able to capitalize and to maintain the discipline to not make those same types of mistakes and penalties.
In what would prove to be another key to the game, Marathon was able to draw Archbishop offsides six times. Childress added this was not something specifically drawn up for Archbishop as they try to do this on a regular basis being a run-orientated team that faces mostly aggressive defensive fronts. He said it is something they practice and it was nice to see his team be able to execute that.
Avena fumbled late in the game, which gave Archbishop one last chance to climb back into it when trailing 13-7, but their last hope of victory literally slipped through their hands, when they went for it on fourth down, but a wide open receiver dropped the ball.
Marathon responded by taking the opportunity to finally put the game away on a reverse play to Anthony Mcguire, who dashed into pay dirt from 14 yards out, making it 19-7. He said the the play was all based on numbers and their offset formation, which typically has more linemen on one side of the ball. He said they were just waiting for Archbishop to adjust to it and they did.
When reflecting on the victory, Childress also spoke highly of his defense, specifically Malachi Hawkins, whom he called the defensive player of the game, logging seven tackles, four for a loss and a sack.
“The kids were excited after the game, dancing and hugging and it’s what it’s all about. They compete so hard and play so hard every week and a lot of times come up short and in this one they made the winning plays down the stretch and they were successful,” Childress said, sounding elated.
Childress added there were no injuries to report.