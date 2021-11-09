Overnight storms carried into race time, but the light morning rain translated in overcast skies, a steady breeze and low-70s temperatures, which made for great cross-country conditions at the FHSAA Region 4 Finals on Friday, Nov. 5, at the South County Regional Park in Boca Raton.
The wet conditions certainly were not going to dampen the fire of the Marathon programs, as the boys were aiming for a seventh straight trip to the state finals and qualified with an exclamation mark by bringing home the Region 4-1A runner-up hardware, while their Lady ‘Fins counterparts, going for a third consecutive berth, stunned the field by taking the eighth and final place in the state finals despite not having No. 1 runner Mikkel Ross to an injury the week prior.
Stepping up in the place of their No. 1, sophomore Rain Banks saved her best race of the year for when it counted most, leading the team charge with a season-best time of 22 minutes and 40 seconds, by more than a minute, to take 31st overall, while seventh-grader Maeve Merryman, who has been a late-season star for the Dolphins, came through with another strong race, taking 45th in 23:34, also a personal record. Eight-grader Ava Merryman and seventh-grader Sara Robinson ran stride-for-stride throughout the race, with Merryman charging ahead in the final half-mile for 49th in 23:50, to Robinson crossing in 56th in 23:59 — both running PRs by well over a minute. Sealing the deal for the Lady ‘Fins was senior Lincy Montenegro, who ran a lifetime best 24:49 in 63rd place out of 99 harriers.
While the Lady ‘Fins made the state finals for the third straight years by four minutes and eight seconds, the boys were on a mission. Senior Pedro Zapata mixed it up with the leaders for the entire 5K, holding strong for a fourth-place finish in another personal record of 17:02 to become one of only four other Dolphins for a Top 4 region finish in school history — Jonathan Pitchford (first in 2020 and 2019, second in 2018 and third in 2017), Aydan Child (third in 2019 and second in 2018) and Joel Zaila (fourth in 2016), but the star of the meet for Marathon may have been freshman Vance Bursa, who shattered his PR with a powerful 17:34 clocking, good enough for 10th place, the second ninth-grader to cross the line. Older brother Jakub Bursa, a junior, came through with a PR of his own, 18:34, in 26th place, and the Dolphins were rolling, followed in by sophomore Mason Buxton who posted his best time of the year, 19:00, just eight places behind Jakub, in 34th. Dolphins fifth-runner Enrique Escobar slammed the door just two places later, in 36th, in a season-best 19:15. Escobar was the best fifth-runner of any of the competing teams — including team champion Palmer Trinity, which was two minutes and 15 second ahead of Marathon as a team — as he placed higher for 11 of the 16 squads’ No. 3 harriers.
For good measure, ‘Fins No. 6 sixth-grader Tony Bursa finished in 52nd place, out of 112, in a significant, barrier-busting time of 19:59.96.
The top eight teams from each region qualified for the State Finals, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, as well as, the top three finishers who are not on those teams. While the Dolphins will be the only team from Monroe County at the State Finals, Marathon be joined by Key West’s Colbin Hill, who was the Conch boys sole representative at the meet but made it count by running a big PR 17:58 — which bettered his previous best by 1:10, to tie for 20th place on the all-time KWHS 5K list. The sophomore, who has been the Conchs’ top runner all year, attacked the race, leading the entire race for the first half-mile, then fighting to the end to place 25th out of 125 runners — good enough to claim the third and final individual qualifying spot for the Class 2A Championship Meet, ahead of Coral Shores’ Simon Gutierrez, who was the sixth individual finisher in 35th overall just 20 seconds behind with a time of 18:19. The Hurricanes’ Bobby Temkin was 50th overall in 19 flat.
The Lady Conchs’ girls also qualified for the Region 4-2A meet via a sixth-place finish in the District 8-2A Finals, and they acquitted themselves well, placing 11th in the 16-team field. Every runner on the team ran a personal best, with most improving by more than a minute.
Top Conch Catarina Dubyk-Cassidy, topped off a strong senior season with her best cross-country time ever, 21:15, in 27th place. Agonizingly, she was two seconds short of the third individual qualifying spot for states. Behind their senior leader, Key West produced their best race by far as freshman Caylaa Makimaa started conservatively, but charged through the field to earn 35th place in a personal best of 21:33, which vaults her to 11th all-time KWHS and makes her the third-fastest Lady Conchs freshman in school history. Senior Carissa Haughey slashed her PR from 25:09 down to 23:55, placing 80th overall. Junior Gianna Marchant dropped her PR from 26:02 to 24:23 in 90th, and sophomore Abigail Cowan lowered hers from 26:14 to 24:30 in 91st. In all, the Lady Conchs teamed up for a time average of 23:08, a huge 1:42 improvement over their previous best, but it was still not enough to advance them to states.
Marathon will be going back to Tallahassee for the seventh straight season and will head out for the race on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with a school-wide send-off at 8 a.m.