Lightning delayed the start of the contest between the Marathon High and University School football teams for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday, Sept. 10, and twice more during the truncated game, but when they were on the field, the Dolphins brought just enough thunder to pull out a 22-19 victory on the Sharks’ home gridiron in Davie.

hawkins

Hawkins

In fact, Marathon received the opening kickoff following the first delay, drove the ball the length of the field — scoring on a Thomas Eubank 3-yard run and adding a two-point conversion by Malachi Hawkins — putting up eight points just as a lightning strike once again pulled the teams off the field.