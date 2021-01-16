With just three matches left in what has been a chaotic season for the Marathon High boys soccer team, the Dolphins are looking to put together a final run before the postseason as they have won two straight and four of their last five after defeating Colonial Christian, 9-3, on Thursday in Homestead.
Once again leading the way, with his second hat trick of the season in just eight matches, was Patrick Crews, while with two each were Mathias Trujillo and Giancarlo Prieto. Pedro Zapata and Carlito Avena each added a score.
It was the second straight win against a Homestead team with losing record, as Marathon’s 3-1 victory on Tuesday came against Somerset South Homestead. The victory on Tuesday ended a nearly month-long hiatus without a match.
Before the break, Marathon had won two of three, including defeating Colonial Christian for the first time this season, 9-0, followed by a 8-0 victory against Keys Gate.
Despite being scheduled to play only once more at home this season, the Dolphins will not leave the Keys until the playoff push begins as Marathon next plays in Key West on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. and closes out the season on Thursday, Jan. 28, in Tavernier against Coral Shores at 6 p.m. In between, Marathon will host Everglades Prep on Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m.