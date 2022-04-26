Having already swept rival Palmer Trinity for the first time in two decades, putting the Falcons on the back burner of the South Florida Baseball Conference standings, the Marathon High baseball furthered its historic season with the program’s first regular-season SFBC championship on Friday, April 22, with a 6-2 victory against Westwood Christian on the Middle Keys Campus.
“We are extremely excited,” said Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez. “The boys are pumped up and super excited to continue this historic run into the conference tournament.”
In the regular-season finale, knowing a victory was needed to secure the No. 1 seed or Ransom Everglades would claim the top spot, Marathon jumped on Westwood Christian for all six of its runs in the first two at-bats — on just two hits.
“We saw a really solid lefty who has carried (Westwood) through their wins this year,” said Gonzalez, noting the Warriors starter, Christopher Estrada, was throwing his fastball in the low to mid-80s from the left-hand side. “But we took advantage of a few defensive mistakes and bound on them early.”
A pair of sacrifice flies, and a bunt base hit by Ryan Yalbon, turned into a pair of runs on Westwood defensive miscues gave Marathon its lead, and the Dolphins never relinquished it.
“I knew going into the game, it was going to be a battle of which team was scrappier, and any time we had a guy on we put them in motion,” said Gonzalez. “We did a few small-ball things, put them in motion, and were able to jump out to the lead. It was definitely a lot of small-ball, we had a lot of moving parts, but the guys found a way to get it done. We struck out a dozen times, but we strung together some good at-bats when it mattered and the runs came across.”
Both of the Dolphins hits actually came off the bat of Yalbon, who was also the starting pitcher for Marathon, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out two in five frames of work. Benn Hiller tossed the final two shutout innings, surrendering two hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
“Ryan knew he was on a pitch count, knowing he will have to pitch for us this week in the tournament as well,” said Gonzalez. “So I was able to not only save him but also (Dylan) Ziels as well because Ben came in and closed them out.”
The win not only makes school history for the Dolphins, as the team and coaches stormed their home diamond to celebrate following the four-run victory against the Warriors who enter the SFBC tournament as the No. 5 seed, it also allows Marathon to avoid either second-seeded Ransom Everglades or No. 3 Palmer Trinity until the SFBC championship game. Marathon will take on the winner between Miami Country Day, the fourth seed, or Westwood Christian in the semifinal on Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m.
“There was a lot riding on the game and we knew it was going to have to be a full team contribution to get the win,” said Gonzalez. “I know the boys are ready, they have put in a lot of work, but I really feel this is our year. I know a lot of people say that often, but I truly believe that this is our year. Our boys are locked in and ready to go and ready to bring home the title this year.”