For the second consecutive season the Marathon High baseball team has defeated Palmer Trinity, 5-2 on Thursday at home, this time coming at a crucial point in the season as the Dolphins have now pulled back within one game of the .500 mark after a five-game skid and have won three consecutive with just two games remaining in the regular season.
“This is the biggest program win in several years,” said Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez. “We swept the week at 3-0, picking up three conference wins and two district wins. Unbelievable week at MHS.”
Freshman Dylan Ziels was once again a force on the mound for Marathon, striking out five and allowing just two hits and three walks, to give up one unearned run in six innings of work.
“He was tremendous as he has been time and time again this year,” Gonzalez said about Ziels. “He was fearless and in total attack mode.”
The defense was there to back him up as the Dolphins coach aside from a second-inning defense miscue, Marathon’s defense “was super solid and made really tough plays all over the diamond.”
That allowed the Dolphins, who trailed 2-0 after the top of the second, to rally for five runs in their next two at-bats to take control of the game. Dyland Globe drove in the lone run in the second and in the third Ben Hiller cleared the bases with a three-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch. Gavin Leal and Matt Kratzert had the only other hits for the Dolphins.
The Falcons did score a run on two hits in the seventh, but Ryan Yalbon struck out the final batter of the game to earn the save.
Marathon will now head into its final week of the regular season, which will include a rematch at Palmer Trinity on Thursday, April 15, only after the home finale on Wednesday, April 14, versus Riviera Prep.