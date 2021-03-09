Racking up a season-best 11 hits in a game, with freshman Dylan Ziles tossing four no-hit innings, allowed the Marathon High baseball team to cruise to what coach Joey Gonzalez called an “enormous conference win,” 9-3, against Doctors Charter on Friday, March 5, at the Middle Keys campus.
“Dylan was sensational,” Gonzalez said about Ziels, who allowed one earned run on four walks while striking out eight and not allowing any hits.
Despite the stellar outing, the freshman hurler found himself in a hole after a hit batter came around to steal every base, including home, for the third-inning lead. Ziels responded for the Dolphins in the bottom of the frame on an infield single to score Ryan Yalbon, who had also reached on an infield single. Emmanuel Polacno followed with a run-scoring single to left to drive in Corbin Neller. Ziels went 3-for-4 in the game, with a triple and double as well as three RBI, while Ben Hiller continued his early-season tear, going 2-for-3 with a bases-clearing triple and three RBI. Yalbon was 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot as Fisher Coleman-Sayer and Gavin Leal both collected big base hits, according to the coach.
The win is amid a streak of seven straight conference matchups for Marathon, which continued on Monday with Somerset South Homestead as they look to bring their record back to even, before heading to Miami Country Day, who beat the Dolphins in extras to open the season. In that game, the Dolphins lost despite outhitting the Spartans 10-4, which stood as a season-best in hits until the victory against Doctors Charter.