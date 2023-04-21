It was a needed home stand for the Marathon High baseball team as it has been six games, from the end of March, since the Dolphins had played on the Middle Keys campus. During that road swing, Marathon won half of its games but suffered its first back-to-back losses since the start of March, while its three wins came by a combined four runs, one in extra innings.
So to be back at home, where the Dolphins are 11-3 on the season, compared to 4-4 away, was a breath of fresh air for Marathon as they scored a 10-1 victory on Tuesday, April 18, against Somerset South Homestead and then a day later topped Redland Christian, 18-3, to bring the season record to 15-7 on the campaign.
Against SOHO, it was Gavin Leal who received the start on the mound and did not disappoint, allowing just one unearned run on three hits and a walk, with four strikeouts across four frames, followed by Ethan Sanders who closed out the final three shutout innings, with two walks, no hits and six strikeouts.
With the pitching dealing, the Dolphins offense just needed to keep things simple at the plate, which they did with nine hits in the games, all singles, two by Gavin Leal with his twin brother, Gabe Leal, also adding one, while Jack Chapman also had two, and one each by Ryan Yablon, Dylan Globe and Alex Reininger.
It was more of the same the following night, as Marathon racked up 11 hits against Redland, once again all singles, Brian Broche, Leo Mendez and Reininger each getting two hits apiece, while with one was Chapman, Yablon, Globe, Saunders and Jack Dunn, which powered the Dolphins to seven runs in the first and 11 in the second of the mercy-rule shortened game that lasted only three innings. While the Dolphins were collecting singles, and runs, Chapman was nearly flawless on the hill, striking out four of the seven batters he faced without allowing a run or hits and just one walk through the first two innings. Reininger came in during the third, giving up three runs on a hit and walk, with three strikeouts, but kept Marathon in front by 15 runs to end the contest early.
The regular season came to a close for Marathon versus winless Westwood Christian, who the Dolphins defeated 16-1 earlier this season, on Friday, April 21, with the South Florida Baseball Conference playoff set to begin on Tuesday, April 25.