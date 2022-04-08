On Tuesday morning, Marathon High baseball coach Joey Gonzalez had to deliver the heartbreak news to his seniors that English teacher Rebecca Thacker had died the night prior and the option to play baseball that afternoon, at Palmer Trinity, was strictly their choice.
“It’s been a tough week for us here at the high school because Mrs. Thacker meant so much to us here at the school and to the community,” said Gonzalez. “She was our anchor in the senior class and every 12th-grade student, at some point, went through her classroom. She was like a mom here at the school, was here for the kids, and was so passionate about teaching. I know it’s impacted our boys, tremendously, and I know Tuesday when we went to Palmer, it was a really gut-wrenching game.”
The players not only opted to play on Tuesday, but the Dolphins also dedicated their performance to their former teacher, as well as Palmer Trinity also holding a moment of silence for the educator.
“Obviously, the emotions were running high and they made the decision to go ahead with the game and do everything in their power to bring home a win in her honor,” said Gonzalez. “That’s going to be the same motto we are going to play the last few weeks of this season, playing for her. Our senior boys, who lost their English teacher, are the ones spearheading that, and they are excited to know it will be for her.”
In memory of their teacher, the Dolphins fought back from an early error and claim a 2-1 victory — beating their rival Falcons for the third time this season, after sweeping a postseason series. Now Marathon has an opportunity to do something the program has not accomplished in more than two decades, and that’s to sweep Palmer Trinity — when they host the Falcons at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Knowing we have a job at hand and knowing we are going to execute that job, I think that pushes the boys even harder,” said Gonzalez, noting the Dolphins just ended a seven-year skid against the Falcons in 2020. “They were just so fueled and so pumped, and it paid off with an awesome 2-1 victory.”
Of course, Friday’s game will once again be in honor of Thacker, with a special ceremony taking place 20 to 30 minutes before the first pitch at Joe Simsic Field, while the Dolphins will be wearing all-black uniforms in the game.
“That’s going to be something very important, especially being the first varsity home game following her loss,” said Gonzalez. “I know there’s going to be a lot of facility and staff out to deliver the message that she is still part of us and will be carried with us every step of the way and will never be forgotten how important she was at this school.”
Marathon will also be going for the season sweep after Dolphins sophomore ace Dylan Ziles outmatched the Falcons starter on Tuesday, with a complete-game performance in which Ziels allowed an unearned run and struck out 12. In 37 innings this season, Ziels has 60 strikeouts, which is No. 2 in the entire state and No. 1 in all of Class 2A.
“The things he has been doing as a 10th grader is unheard of at his age,” said Gonzalez.
Ben Hiller had two hits in the comeback victory, one going for an RBI single in the fifth that tied the game, and freshman second baseman Gabe Leal drove a pitch to right to send home Delvin Solis for the eventual game-winner.
“We knew it was going to come down to which team was able to execute in a timely fashion, and we were able to do that,” said Gonzalez. “To now be able to go for the sweep is really special.”
The victory pushed Marathon a half-game in front of Palmer Trinity in the South Florida Baseball Conference standings, with Friday’s game potentially making the difference between home-field advantage or having to travel to begin the postseason, and Gonzalez is hoping the Dolphins are able to win another for Mrs. Thacker.
“The emotions are going to play a big factor on Friday evening, but the boys know the goal at hand, and if we can put Palmer away, we will be sitting in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 or 2 spot,” said Gonzalez. “They know, putting everything else to the side, this is single-handily, the most important game on the schedule.”