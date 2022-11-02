Thomas Eubank

With eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Marathon High’s Malachi Hawkins punched home his third touchdown against University School to put his team in front by three scores during the Dolphins’ season finale on Friday, Oct. 28. Despite the seemingly insurmountable deficit, the Sharks rallied for two unanswered trips to pay dirt to make it a two-point difference, only to have Hawkins back with the ball heading for the goal line.

The sure-handed Dolphins senior, who had 257 rushing yards in the game to bring his season total to 1,837 on the year, just needed to score one final time and it surely would have iced the victory for Marathon. The ball would be knocked loose from his grip just as he was crossing the goal line, and bounced out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.