The Marathon High boys soccer team poses for a picture at home. The Dolphins have now won three straight matches to bring their record to 4-4 on the season.

Through the first five matches of the season, the Marathon High boys soccer team allowed twice as many goals than they scored, thus it should come as no surprise the Dolphins were only able to win one of the contests. Since that less-than-ideal start, something has changed for the ’Fins as they have now won three consecutive matches, netting as many goals in their last two victories as they did through the first five, to bring them back to even on the campaign.

“The attitude and dedication of the players has made the difference,” said Marathon coach Kelly Cruz. “They truly make the difference.”

