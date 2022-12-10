Through the first five matches of the season, the Marathon High boys soccer team allowed twice as many goals than they scored, thus it should come as no surprise the Dolphins were only able to win one of the contests. Since that less-than-ideal start, something has changed for the ’Fins as they have now won three consecutive matches, netting as many goals in their last two victories as they did through the first five, to bring them back to even on the campaign.
“The attitude and dedication of the players has made the difference,” said Marathon coach Kelly Cruz. “They truly make the difference.”
The most recent victory was a 9-1 triumph against Somerset South Homestead during which Oscar Cardona Quintana poured in three goals as well as a pair of assists, Jay Marshall buried two goals, Henry Herrera added a goal and assist, while with one score each was Jayden Rosete, Juan Vasquez and Brayam Gonzalez-Cinto.
Making five saves to preserve the win against the Hurricanes was Dolphins goalkeeper Lucas Silva, while backup Aiden Judd played the second half and made three stops.
The three-game win streak began for Marathon with a forfeit victory, followed by a 6-2 triumph against Monsignor Pace during which Roste and Vasquez both put the ball in the back of the net twice, Herrera had a goal and two assists, while both setting up scores were Giordani Prieto and Gabriel Olivas. Since being outscored 28-14 through the first five matches of the season, Marathon had a 14-3 goal advantage in the last two wins.
The scheduled match on Friday, Dec. 9, was canceled for Marathon when Westwood Christian was unable to field a roster, leaving just one match for the Dolphins before the holiday break as Marathon will take on SLAM on Thursday, Dec. 15, and have off until Jan. 4, when Key West comes to town.