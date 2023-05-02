For the second consecutive season the Marathon High baseball team reached the South Florida Baseball Conference championship game, but for the second straight season the Dolphins were unable to secure the title, losing 6-0 on Friday, April 28, against Palmer Trinity. Despite coming up short of the program’s first conference title, coach Joey Gonzalez stressed his club is “locked in and focused” for the next task at hand, winning a district tournament game.

“Friday night was tough, but we know that this year we can get our first big district win in decades, so that is our major focus,” said Gonzalez. “We had another solid conference run this year, finishing 9-3 overall with a runner-up trophy being brought home. We were hoping for the tournament title, but have to have a short mind and lock in physically and mentally to hopefully make history [Tuesday] night in Dolphin Country.”

