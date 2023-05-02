For the second consecutive season the Marathon High baseball team reached the South Florida Baseball Conference championship game, but for the second straight season the Dolphins were unable to secure the title, losing 6-0 on Friday, April 28, against Palmer Trinity. Despite coming up short of the program’s first conference title, coach Joey Gonzalez stressed his club is “locked in and focused” for the next task at hand, winning a district tournament game.
“Friday night was tough, but we know that this year we can get our first big district win in decades, so that is our major focus,” said Gonzalez. “We had another solid conference run this year, finishing 9-3 overall with a runner-up trophy being brought home. We were hoping for the tournament title, but have to have a short mind and lock in physically and mentally to hopefully make history [Tuesday] night in Dolphin Country.”
In order to accomplish the team’s next goal, Marathon will have to get past Monroe County rival Coral Shores during the District 16-3A semifinals that will be played on the Middle Keys campus on at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
The two Keys clubs have met previously this season, with Coral Shores winning that contest, 14-2, to bring its win streak to three straight at the time. Since that matchup, the Hurricanes have won only three of 13 games, to finish the regular season 6-13, while the Dolphins have won 11 of 18 to end the season 17-8.
In fact, the loss in the championship — during which the Dolphins had singles from Gabe and Gavin Leal, Ryan Yablon, and two from Brian Broche — snapped a five-win streak for Marathon, who will send state strikeout leader Dylan Ziels to the mound in the semifinals against Coral Shores, coming off a victory in the regular-season finale, 9-5 versus AFB Academy Homestead.
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to the District 16-3A Championship game on Wednesday, May 3, with the opportunity to win and garner a berth into the FHSAA State Tournament.