The Marathon boys basketball tried to slow down their opponent’s fast breaks but fell short against Everglades Prep, 72-41, in the District 16-3A semifinals on Tuesday, to bring the Dolphins’ season to a close.
In the teams’ previous matchup, coach Kevin Freeman said Everglades “killed” them with their fast breaks and, because of that, the Dolphins did their best to make the necessary adjustments in Tuesday’s contest.
“We thought we had a good game plan where we would try to take a lot of time off the clock, and we did it pretty well in the first half,” according to Freeman.
Marathon held Everglades in check through the first quarter, trailing 13-7, and was close, 28-23, at the half.
Freeman said the focus in the first half was to get back on defense faster and they were able to do that, which limited Everglades to two fast breaks. He added the Dolphins did better boxing out a much taller team.
However, things began to unravel in the third quarter.
Everglades went on a 7-0 run and ended up outscoring Marathon 20-9 heading into the final quarter.
“We got out of our game plan and started forcing things, which is not our game,” said Freeman. “We had too many turnovers, and when Fisher Coleman-Sayer (four points and four rebounds) got into foul trouble, their big guy in the paint took over, scoring 12 in the third and they led 48-32 after three quarters.”
Everglades started to stall with the ball as well to get Marathon out of their zone and into man-to-man, which caused even more problems, according to the coach.
Despite the loss, Freeman commended the efforts of his team and pointed out several individual performances.
Jordan Rodriguez led the way for the ’Fins with 11 points and six rebounds, Adrian Cruz had 10 points, one rebound, one steal, and one assist, Dominic Cruz put up eight points, along with four rebounds, and Dylan Globe finished the game with four points.
“We ended the season with a record of 2-14,” said Freeman. “Fortunately, we have 10 returners and unlike this season, a lot of the players now have varsity experience. The returners know they need to get better in the offseason and hit the weight room.”