After roughly a month hiatus in the middle of the season, which negated several home games, and nearly a year without playing in the friendly confines of Dolphin Country, the Marathon High boys basketball has begun a stretch of six games in a 10-day span, four at home, concluding with a pair of games against Keys Gate on Thursday and Westwood Christian on Friday at 5:30 p.m., on the Middle Keys campus.
Sandwiched in between those home contests was a pair of road trips to Miami, which included Marathon’s first win of the season a week ago Thursday and then an 86-54 loss to Everglades Prep on Wednesday evening.
“Although the score is what it is, I thought we played one of our best games of the year against a very big Everglades team,” said coach Kevin Freeman, “Unfortunately, we gave up a lot of offensive rebounds and second-chance points.”
Marathon was down by 14 at the half, 44-30, as Freeman explained, “the Panthers just had a lot of firepower and seemed to do what they wanted to do on offense.”
Despite the loss, several players on the ‘Fins squad made their contributions.
Jordan Rodriguez put up 16 points, adding four rebounds and four assists.
“Rodriquez did a good job distributing the ball,” said Freeman.
Second in scoring on the night was Michael Tate, who turned in a 10-point performance while adding seven rebounds and three assists. Dominic Cruz finished the game with eight points and five rebounds. Xavier Grant had six points, and Adrian Cruz chipped in five.
“We moved the ball and got some open shots and we didn’t turn over the ball as much as we have been,” said Freeman, whose team waited roughly 11 months to play at home again, with the last coming on Feb. 5, 2020, before they hosted Palmer Trinity on Jan. 5. That began the stretch of six games in 10 days, after playing only twice in the first month of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We need to bounce back at home against Keys Gate,” said the Dolphins coach. I think if we play with the intensity that we played with [Wednesday] we will be able to compete with another good team from Miami [on Friday and Saturday].”