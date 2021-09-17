Already this year, the Marathon High football team matched its win total from the previous two campaigns, with a victory in the season opener. On Friday, Sept. 17, the Dolphins will look to improve upon that mark when they host, for the first time in a season, the only team they defeated in the prior two years, Archbishop Carroll at 7 p.m. on the Middle Keys Campus.
“They are a much-improved team,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said about Carroll. “They have 40 players on their roster, very few players who will go both ways, so I’m sure they are going to try to wear us out, so we are going to have to play very well this time to win.”
Childress stressed that he has been sure to get that point across to his players this week, adding he believes they understand what they are up against on Friday.
“Our kids know that we don’t walk off the bus and intimidate anybody, we have to be ready to scrap and claw for everything we get,” said the Dolphins coach. “We expect this one to come down to the fourth quarter and, just like that win against them last year, where it will come down to maybe the last possession.”
The Dolphins coach also pointed out that similar to the Bulldogs, the Dolphins also have several of their keys players back from last season, who have shown great improvement in the offseason.
“It’s going to be a challenge for us, but we are excited because we fell we match up well,” said Childress.
In order to claim the victory, Childress noted the Dolphins need it to be a low-scoring affair, which may be tough to do as the Bulldogs have averaged 24 points a game this season. On the flip side, Carroll has also allowed 30.3 points per game — being outscore 91-72 despite winning two of its first three games — giving Childress hope his team’s new-look triple offense can have success.
“They have to understand, if we can be consistent with those plays of four to five yard gains, we will wear them down for the end of the game,” said Childress.
Marathon will have to find a way to be consistent, on both offense and defense, without the services of Dylan Globe, who is out indefinitely after sustaining a shoulder injury. The junior played multiple position on defense and offense, including some quarterback
“Players have said they want to dedicate this game to (Globe), so we have some extra motivation,” said Childress. “
It will be superhero night in the Marathon stands for the game, but Childress express he is also hoping for a few superheroes on the field as well, especially from Michael Merryman, who is now as the main signal caller for the remainder of the season.
“Merryman showed a lot of toughness in the loss to Florida Christian,” said Childress, noting senior Cole McDaniels has been taking snaps under center for precautionary reasons. “The ball is Michael’s, he’s earned that QB spot.”
Being it’s also the delayed home-opener, Childress is also looking for the excitement from the stands.
“We need them to be loud and give us this home-field advantage we are hoping for,” said Childress. “The school spirit has been good this week.”
With a little added excitement, the coach expressed he feels there is no reason his Dolphins squad could not be contenting for a victory in the fourth quarter, even if the Bulldogs are a far different team than the one Marathon beat a season ago.
“We feel we can win, we just need to play four quarters of football and leave it all out there,” said the Dolphins coach. “Last week was a good learning experience for our players and where we want to strive to become, so this next game is the next step in that direction.”