Initially, the Marathon High boys soccer team was scheduled to begin its 2020-21 campaign more than two weeks ago.
That was delayed, but not due to the concerns about coronavirus or the lockdown. In fact, it was just the opposite, as the Dolphins were unable to get started because a majority of its team was playing for either the school’s football or cross country teams, including starting senior captains Miguel Avena and Jimmy Gimeranes.
With the fall sports season now complete, Marathon is on the pitch together getting ready to open its schedule on Dec. 1 after the Thanksgiving break — 21 days after the initial start date of Nov. 11.
Once they do step onto the field for that first match, the Dolphins will be lining up with a squad that is full of retiring starters from a season ago — beginning with 2019 All-Monroe County players Gimeranes and Avena and fellow senior Mathias Trujillo.
Also back this year from the team that began 6-0 last year is Patrick De Medeiros, Henry Herrera, Giancarlos Prieto, Yuni Deleon, goalkeeper Lucas Silva and Pedro Zapata, who is fresh off a trip to the FHSAA State Championship with the Dolphins cross country squad.
Marathon will also be aided this season by transfer Patrick Crews, from Pennsylvania, as well as the Dolphins ace on the baseball diamond, Matt Kratzert. The roster is rounded out with Jayden Rosete, Anthony Machado, Alex Perdomo, Dillon Shelar, Delvin Solis, Kevin Mercado and Carlos Avena, who is the third Avena brother to play for the Dolphins.
Marathon will play a 14-game schedule this season, including two games against Key West and Coral Shores, against whom the Dolphins begin and end the season. The schedule also has a home-and-away series between St. Brendan, Everglades Prep, Colonial Christian and Somerset Silver Palm, who was initially scheduled to be the opening match of the season roughly two weeks ago.