Throw out all the records, stats and, for that matter, a majority of the film when the Marathon High football team welcomes Coral Shores to the Middle Keys campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, as all bets are off between the Monroe County rivals.
“We‘ve got nothing to lose, we are the big underdog,” said Marathon coach Mac Childress, whose team enters the game at 1-4, taking on the 3-3 ’Canes. “The kids know it, the staff knows it, but crazy things happen on Friday night, so we have to let it all hang out. Coral Shores is a great team, but we are not going to back down and instead let it rip.”
While the Dolphins coach noted his squad has been high energy all week, the coach also conveyed they must also be smart as to “how we bang in practice” due to the numerous injuries to the already light Marathon roster. Adding to that list of injuries is junior receiver Noah Davis, who is out for the season, while starting quarterback Michael Merryman will also be missing a third straight game.
In Merryman’s stead will be senior Cole McDaniel, who has tallied 44 rushing and 42 passing yards as the Dolphins’ starting signal caller.
“We’ve added a little more for Cole each week, but we are just trying to keep him comfortable,” said Childress. “Quarterback is one of the hardest position to learn, but he’s a hard-nosed kid and is getting better each week. He’s getting a better grasp of the offense, but we are still limiting how much of the option we run.”
Even though the Dolphins’ roster may be thin, Childress expressed that not only has the energy been up for the Dolphins, but also the film study, as well as the player’s attention to detail. Of those, Childress pointed out junior running back Malachi Hawkins, who is only in his sixth game starting at the position, is looking more and more like he’s ready for a breakout game.
“He’s getting more confident every week and running lower,” Childress said of Hawkins. “We still feel like he is trending up, as are all our kids, still working hard for us. We just have to keep getting there better every week.”
Even if that means playing iron-man football, according to the coach, as Marathon will like do for a majority of the remainder of the season with nine Dolphins playing on both sides of the ball.
“Our kids understand it’s going to be a battle of attrition and we have really focused on conditioning,” said Childress. “We can’t control a lot of stuff at this point, but we can control the shape we are in, so it was something we could put work into.”
Going against the Hurricanes, Marathon is hoping to control the run attack of Coral Shores, including county leading rusher Chris Cooper.
“We just have to really understand they have a couple of absolute game-breakers on offense and, no matter what formation they are in, we have to know where they are at,” said Childress. “If we can limit (Cooper), we are never going to stop him, he’s too good of a player, but if we can limit him and make it difficult then we can make it earn him then that might wear him down.”
The Dolphins coach has also been stressing at practice this week, that Marathon must have control of the clock on offense in order to contain the number of carries afforded to Cooper, or any of the Hurricane backs for that matter, in hopes of keeping the game close through the second half.
“We added a couple of wrinkles so we can get a few more first downs,” aid Childress. “For us, it’s real simple, we realize we don’t have the high-powered explosive athletes to put up 40 on any given day, but we also can’t have a bunch of 3 and outs. We need to be able to eat the clock up.”
Four of Marathon’s five games this season have been on the road, so to host its Monroe County rival, the coach noted, makes a major difference in his player’s anticipation of the contest.
“For the next three weeks we are at home, which will be huge for our kids to feel that energy from the crowd,” said Childress. “Our fans are great in Marathon, we feel we have the best in the Keys, and they always pack the house on Friday nights, so we know it will be a good atmosphere.”
Not that it needs much more hype, when the county rival come onto the same gridiron, but Marathon school officials are calling for a “Blue Out,” in hopes of snapping a two-game skid against its rivals.
“The students are jacked up about it and the school spirit has been great,” said Childress. “It doesn’t matter the record, the support is always great and the community is excited for this one, which is always great to see.”