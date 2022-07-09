At 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, Marathon High’s running back and defensive end Malachi Hawkins has landed on the radar of a Power Five program: the Syracuse University Orange, which competes alongside the University of Miami and Florida State University in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The rising senior is crucial part of Marathon’s operations on the gridiron, and as he concludes his final classes for his high school diploma, he hopes to lead head coach Mac Childress and the underdog ’Fins to glory on the football field — somethings even lining up as the quarterback in the Dolphins single-wing offense also referred to as the “T formation.”
“It gives us an advantage because we keep other teams guessing,” Hawkins said about the T-formation, which puts three potential ball carriers near the snap, one or two becoming blocking backs. “It’s a system that’s rarely used, and you really don’t see a lot of other teams doing that.”
Marathon’s rough-and-tumble offense reflects that of the legendary Army Cadets or another old-school powerhouses from the 1950s, the Dolphins playing a brand of football that was popularized when players competed in “trench warfare” in thin, leather helmets. It is a system Childress installed during Hawkins’ first season playing football, as a freshman, and the program have been progressing since, going from a winless campaign in 2019 to 3-6 in 2021.
Marathon’s progression was especially evidenced in its 2022 spring game with a 30-6 victory against Palm Glades, a team Marathon previously defeated only 7-0 in 2021. With a Syracuse assistant making the 1,530-mile trip to the Middle Keys — as college coaches aren’t allowed face-to-face contact with student-athletes during certain points of the season due to NCAA rules — Hawkins had a career outing in the Thursday night primetime slot, rumbling for 230 yards and three touchdowns.
“Malachi is definitely getting some college interest,” said Childress. “He also plays defensive end, and he could probably play any position on the field, considering his athleticism. Any college that lands Malachi is getting a diamond in the rough. He is just scratching the surface of his full potential. In the meantime, I hope he enjoys every second of the recruiting process. This is a special time in his life.”
The do-it-all athlete, along with a group of teammates, has been hard at work during the summer, participating in agility drills and more, and with August and the start of preseason practices looming just weeks away, Hawkins stressed there is still more work to be put in as more of the Dolphins will play both ways and often times after tired by the third quarter.
“We have a football group chat, and the guys are communicating every day. We go to the park together to practice, and we’re making sure that everyone is working out in preparation for the season,” Hawkins said. “It’s hard work.”
According to Hawkins, the Dolphins had their highest player participation rate last fall since he’s been a part of the program, with 25 sticking it out for the entire schedule, and with Marathon choosing not to join the FHSAA district for the next two seasons, which extends all the way to Naples during those seasons, the senior is hoping for even more improvement for the team and college attention for himself as part of the Florida Independent High School Athletic Association.
“I really love the game,” said Hawkins. “I always find the time to go perfect my craft, whether it’s going before work or after work, I always find a way to the weight room, and I make sure that my teammates are staying active, together and bonded like never before.”
His coach is willing to testify that Hawkins has been a huge part of building an old-school, underdog brand of Dolphins football and is an all-around athlete who has what it takes to earn a full-ride athletic scholarship to college.
“Malachi is a great team leader and even better human being,” said Childress. “He leads by example in the classroom, weight room, at conditioning sessions and during practice. Watching him develop over the last four years has been nothing short of amazing. He has put in the work that it takes to be great.”