“Absolute heartbreak,” is how Marathon High baseball coach Joey Gonzalez described the end of the 2022 historic campaign for the Dolphins.
After claiming the program’s first South Florida Baseball Conference regular-season title, Marathon was a victory away from also garnering its first SFBC championship, needing to just defeat Ransom Everglades in the title tilt on Friday, April 29, at Miami Country Day.
And the Dolphins were in front for a majority of that contest, only giving it up the lead in the sixth, trailing by a run, when the game was called due to lightning in the seventh before Marathon was able to take its final swings, crowning the Raiders with the 8-7 victory.
“It feels like our opportunity was ripped out from under us,” said Gonzalez. “I’m extremely proud of the boys and everything they did this season in SFBC play. We will be back. This is just the beginning for Marathon baseball.”
Scoring four runs in the first two at-bats, Marathon was able to take the early lead, which it held behind three scoreless innings to start by pitcher Dylan Ziels. The Raiders would get to the Dolphins ace for three runs in the fourth, but Marathon answered with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame to hold the four-run advantage. Ransom erased that lead with two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to go in front by a run by the end of the sixth.
The Dolphins would not receive their final trip to the plate to know if they could have rallied for the title, as lightning pulled the teams off the field and they never returned to the playing surface, giving the Raiders the title instead. Ziels was tagged with the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits while striking out eight in five innings on the mound. Ben Hiller finished the game with two strikeouts in the sixth. Hiller also led his squad in hits with three, including a double, Delvin Solis and Emanuel Polanco both doubled and singled, Gavin Leal had a pair of base knocks, while Ryan Yablon, Cole McDaniel and Ziels all singled.
“In a long season full of ups and downs, I think the boys did an amazing job of staying focused on our season goal of winning the South Florida Baseball Conference, and bringing home the regular-season title for the first time in school history was without a doubt the highlight of the year,” said Gonzalez. “Going up to the conference tournament and sweeping the awards ceremony was another special moment this season. Bringing home Player of the Year for Ben Hiller, Coach of the Year, and Team of the Year for our regular-season title was another first for the Marathon baseball program.”
Hiller, as well as Ziels, Yablon, Solis were all named to the SFBC first-team All-Conference, Leal and his twin brother, Gabe Leal, as well as Mason Thornton were second-team honorees, McDaniel, Corbin Neller were on the third team and Fisher Coleman-Sayer was selected as academics all-conference.
On Monday, May 2, the historic season came to a close in the opening round of the District 16-2A tournament as Marathon was eliminated, 15-0, by an Archbishop Carroll squad, which Gonzalez expressed “looks poised to make a deep run into the state playoffs.” It was the end of the careers for seniors Hiller, Solis, McDaniels and Neller.
“Thank you to our seniors for laying a foundation that the underclassmen can build on,” said Gonzalez. “They saw the energy and effort that you brought to the table and know what it takes to make it to where we got this year. They will grow and continue to work hard to make Dolphin baseball something special. This is only the beginning.”