As the potential game-winning field goal attempt floated through the night sky, Marathon coach Mac Childress declared the 29-yard kick “felt like it was in the air for 15 seconds.”
When it glanced off the right upright and went wide, Childress exclaimed, “It was jubilation on the sidelines, they were just ecstatic, even the fans came down onto the sidelines to celebrate. It was a really, really big moment.”
Not just because the Dolphins were able to match the win total from the previous two seasons in the opening game of the new campaign, but also for the players’ ability to come back from a halftime deficit.
“We felt like we were in control in the first half, but then a couple of big pass plays, and a turnover, and we were down at halftime,” said Childress, whose team surrendered nine points in the final 48 seconds of the first half only to come back for a 10-9 victory. “They responded, and we are super proud of them the way they responded and came back. You could see it in their eyes, they weren’t going to give up.”
In fact, the Dolphins’ first drive of the second half was nearly eight minutes long, which was capped off by a Michael Merryman 3-yard option play to give the young quarterback his first score.
“That’s exactly the type of football we want to play,” said Childress. “We talked about being relentless and not shooting ourselves in the foot because we felt like we were getting yards in the first half but fumbled twice, the last one on the 15-yard line. So we felt like we just needed to keep doing what we were doing because this offense wears teams out.”
The Dolphins’ ground attack was led by Dylan Globe, who had 18 carries for 78 yards, Malachi Hawkins racked up 12 carries for 50 yards and Merryman tallied seven rushes for 20 yards in the win.
“For his first start, we thought he did really well in the triple-option offense,” Childress said of Merryman. “We felt he was able to read it to the third phase of the triple, so as he gets more comfortable he’ll get faster with it. You can already see it, the whole team is getting faster with it, so we just have to keep doing what we do. We want to slow down the clock and win low-scoring games.”
Following the Merryman score, Marathon opted for a chip kickoff that was recovered by Anthony McGuire, to put the Pompano Beach defense back on the field.
“We noticed they only had one guy on the second line, so we chipped it to the corner there and had our faster player go get it, and it worked,” said Childress. “It was a good kick by Pat Crews and well covered by Anthony McGuire. Well executed by those two.”
That was a huge momentum swing, according to the coach, despite not going in for a score on the following possession, as Childress further reiterated he felt the entire second half was a byproduct of the Dolphins’ aggressiveness in the first two quarters.
“They had a lot of kids cramping and we didn’t have any, so it was definitely good to see our conditioning playing off for us,” said Childress.
When it was needed, Crews came up clutch again making a 29-yard field goal midway through the fourth to put the Dolphins in front for the first time all game. Despite having a one-point advantage, Childress was forced to remind his squad of the final 48 seconds of the first half, when Pompano Beach scored all nine of its points.
“When their quarterback had any time he was very accurate, so we just tried to get him off his spot and our kids showed real nice hustle,” said Childress, crediting the play of Thomas Eubanks, who forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had an interception in the win.
Yet once again, Marathon struggled to cover the deep pass, especially in the closing minutes of each half as Pompano Beach nearly got past the Dolphins defense for a final score, but a game-saving tackle by Cole McDaniels, who had four in the game, forced the field goal attempt instead.
That kick seemed to stick in midair longer than normal for Childress, who marked his first-season opening victory as the Dolphins coach when it glanced wide right off the upright.
“It was just a fantastic night for our program,” he said. “But now, like we have done with all other losses, was have to put it behind us, I gave them 24 hours to celebrate, and get ready for a good Florida Christian team on Thursday.”