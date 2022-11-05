Five of the seven fastest female runners in the Marathon High cross country program history are on the current Lady ’Fins roster, while the boys have the second-fastest harrier from the school, so knowing where they stand in the record books, the 2022 version of both teams want more than just medals and trophies at the 1A State Finals, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

Sure, claiming a team or individual title remains a goal, but both squads are hoping for a more permanent place among Dolphins lore as they hope to supplant their names atop the Marathon history book as the fastest teams — ever.

