Five of the seven fastest female runners in the Marathon High cross country program history are on the current Lady ’Fins roster, while the boys have the second-fastest harrier from the school, so knowing where they stand in the record books, the 2022 version of both teams want more than just medals and trophies at the 1A State Finals, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
Sure, claiming a team or individual title remains a goal, but both squads are hoping for a more permanent place among Dolphins lore as they hope to supplant their names atop the Marathon history book as the fastest teams — ever.
“Every year, if it’s not going for it all, we try to find something we want to race for,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy, who is making his eighth consecutive trip to the state finals with the boys and fourth straight with the Lady ’Fins.
There will still be opportunities for the team to return home with some state hardware, as the FHSAA expanded the individual medal count to include the top 15 boys and girls from each class, meaning Vance Bursa, who enters the meet with the 16th best time in Class 1A and second-fastest harrier in Marathon school history, has an outside chance to be on the podium. The coach also explained that in the girls meet, four years ago the top runners were completing the 5K course in the high 19 minutes, while this year Murphy is expecting the top 20 females to all be coming in faster than the 18-minute mark.
“The level of talent in 1A, especially with COVID and the new virtual schools, that we are competing against now, is a lot tougher,” said Murphy.
Knowing what they will be competing against, is all the more reason Murphy has the Marathon runners focused on themselves, especially seeing that the Lady ’Fins are lining up with Mikkel Ross, who boasts the second-fastest time in school history, followed by Rain Banks, the third, with Maeve Merryman, Ella Dunn and Madelyn Thornton the fifth through seventh, respectively, in the Dolphins’ history books.
“We have been talking about it, especially with the girls, and now is the time to do it,” said Murphy, pointing out the record for the girls was set 15 years ago with a 22:51 team average but this year the Lady ’Fins have already run a 23:08 team average. “Our No. 1 runner has not been the same three weeks in a row, so you never know who is going to step up.”
The coach furthered that Ross, who has been the top Lady ‘Fin finisher in most races this season, was the fifth Marathon harrier to cross the line at Region 4-1A Finals.
“If they all step up on the same day, it will be interesting what they are capable of,” said Murphy, adding the boys will have Mason Buxton, Jakob Bursa and Antonio Bursa joining the middle Bursa brother going for the school record of 17:37. “Everyone seems rested and ready to go.”
Even though things may seem routine, with the Marathon boys represented for the eighth straight year and the girls the fourth at the state meet, Murphy explained this is a different group, with only three of the boys having been at the state finals once before, while the rest are making their first trip — the girls will have Banks attending her fourth states finals and Ross her third — so to make sure they knew every part they were back on the course at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
“It’s one of those courses where you can run a 5K or a 6K, depending if you run with the pack,” said Murphy. “There are a few spots where we can pass a group in front of you, so we will go over that and get them ready.”
Even if the squads are unable to break any school records as a team or individuals, they will all still have an opportunity to do it again next year as the entire roster at the state final this season will return next year, as not one is a senior.
“That’s the best part for the coaching staff, we can stretch for that school record as a team knowing they will be back to try again,” said Murphy. “It’s a good feeling, so we will see how it goes.”