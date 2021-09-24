In the future is not were the Marathon High football team wants to remain, they want to compete here and now, and while that might be tough in the coming weeks — starting on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. against Ransom Everglades — Dolphins coach Mac Childress stressed his players are motivated to prove they can play at a higher level.
“We are coming into a really dominate part of our schedule and Ransom is definitely a good team from top to bottom, but we have some seniors who have really been putting in the work and we want to go see what we can do against a really good opponent,” said Childress, whose team enters the game coming off two straight losses while Ransom Everglades has opened the season unbeaten in its first three games.
“They are not as physically imposing as Florida Christina, but how crisp they are on offense, they will easily be the best offense we see all year,” the Dolphins coach continued about the Raiders, which is all the more reason Childress reiterated to his player this week that they need to take care of their assignments.
“We have to stick to the game plan and I think our kids have learned that lesson from last week,” said Childress, pointing out the Dolphins were only tailing by 14 point at halftime against Archbishop Carroll last week when the defense game plan was abandoned.
In fact, in hopes of avoiding that type of collapse as well as to keep pressure in the backfield against Ransom, Childress explained the Dolphins are planning on throwing some wrinkles into the playbook — especially defensively.
“He’s lights out when he has time, so we have to get in his kitchen sink,” Childress said about the Raiders starting quarterback. “A little bit of our stuff is feast or famine, but we have to be able to get home a couple of times and hopefully make some turnovers.”
Childress furthers that if Marathon does sit in a base defense Ransom will “tear them apart,” but he hopes the return on senior Jinn Mann to the line will help with that pressure.
However, Childress does not want to have to use the defensive side of the playbook that often, as he believes the team’s best defense against Ransom will be Marathon offense.
In practice this week, the Dolphins focused on ball protection, which the coach conveyed there has been less fumbles in just the drills, and also tweaked the blocking assignments in hopes of better controlling the line.
“The longer we are on offense the less time they have to score,” said the coach, adding another key to winning against the Raiders will be scoring red-zone touchdown.
Childress also stated that during practice the third read on the Dolphins’ new option attack reached the third phase of the triple more than they have all season, which is just another step to making the future the present in Marathon.
“Our spacing and motion is getting so much better,” said Childress. “It just takes so much timing, which is why I think schools go away from it, but we are not going to do that. We are not going to quit, because we feel it gives our kids the best chance to be successful.”