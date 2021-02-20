Though they may be young, with only one returning senior on the squad and a handful of juniors, Marathon High baseball coach Joey Gonzalez believes his team can be mighty this season.
That because the second-year coach is expecting his team not to start again this season but instead pick back up where they left off a year ago.
“I really don’t think we have missed a beat, in terms of keeping the boys in shape, and they really took it upon themselves, during the lockdown, to dedicate themselves, whether it was at home or in the gym,” said Gonzalez. “They really worked their butts off from the time we got canceled last year up until where we are now. In the summer, fall and winter, I’ve had my core group of guys out there and it’s been awesome to see.”
That core is anchored by staff ace Matt Kratzert, who is the lone returning senior to the squad and, for the third year, the No. 1 pitcher in the Dolphins’ rotation.
“Matt is going to be our workhorse,” said Gonzalez. “We are going to ride him and we also expect him to be big in the middle of the lineup as well.”
The coach added Marathon’s depth on the mound does not end with Kratzert this season, as it has is seasons past, and in fact the coach interjected the Dolphins’ pitching staff, as a whole, “is probably the strongest pitching staff I have seen here at Marathon in a along time.”
“We have five solid arms who can go deep into any game,” said the coach.
After Kratzert will be freshman Dylan Ziels, whom the coach proclaimed has grown upward of four inches and put on 15 pounds of muscle in the offseason.
“He’s about 6-foot tall and he’s going to be a real-big piece for this year and the coming years,” said Gonzalez.
That will likely be the Dolphins’ 1-2 punch this season on the mound with sophomore Ryan Yalbon, who will also be manning third base, expected to toss several innings as well.
“Especially during the stretches when we have three games in a row, there’s no doubt those guys will be getting the starts and I’m fully confident in all three of them,” said Gonzalez. “Matt is up around 80 miles per hour [on his fastball], Dylan is also around 80 and Ryan is in the mid-70s right now and they all have very good command and movement. They just have a good knowledge of the game and I think it will help balance us out nicely.”
All three will also be relied upon in the field, when not on the mound, as well as in the lineup on a daily basis, aiding sophomore leftfielder and first basemen Emanuel Polanco, whom the coach expressed will be a key cog in the middle of the batting order.
“He’s going to be our big power threat and can hit it out of most fields,” said Gonzalez. “His outfield skills set and his jumps on the ball are beautiful. He’s a big, strong kid and looking at him you might not believe it, but he can cover an insane amount of ground by just how well he reads the ball.”
Another main component to the Dolphins’ success this season will be junior Ben Hiller, who will be the team’s starting centerfielder but will also shift to third when Yalbon is pitching.
“He can also be thrown in the mix as one of our pitchers, but I see him coming in as more of a relief role, but if we need a spot start he can also step up and give us some good innings,” Gonzalez said about Hiller. “He was 5-foot-6 last year and is another one who grew about four inches and is about 5-foot-10 this year and put on 25 to 30 pounds. Of all the kids, he’s the only one from the time we got canceled last year to today who has not taken a single day off. He committed himself 100% to the game.”
The Dolphins’ middle infield is very familiar to the Key West system, as eight-grader Gavin Leal, son of 1999 Key west High graduate Luis Leal, will be the starting shortstop and junior Corbin Neller, brother of 2020 graduate Mason Neller, manning second.
“Gavin is an absolute stud right now,” said Gonzalez. “He got a couple of at-bats last year as a seventh-grader and every opportunity he had he took advantage of. His defense also is going to help us win ball games. With him and Corbin up the middle, I think we have a real good plan defensively.”
Despite most teams struggling to find, and keep, games this season, Gonzalez is assured this young Dolphins squad will have the opportunity to continue to grow this season as they are guaranteed 14-contests as part of the eight-team South Florida Baseball Conference.
“So far all the conference teams are good to go, so we are really looking forward to playing for that title, then of course we have some good non-conference opponents, like LaSalle, and we are going to and having Westwood come to us, so we are looking about 20 games.”
The coach added he believes the schedule will be challenging, especially with quality opponents like Palmer Trinity, Miami Country Day, Ransom and Riviera Prep in the conference.
“Those are teams we beat least year for the first time in five, six to seven years, so we are turning the corner and getting to the level where we will be able to compete and put the games away at a consistent rate. The boys are looking forward to playing this level of completion and I think they are up for the challenge.”
The coach explained he has the confidence in the team this year, despite this young squad, simply because how confident the Dolphins are in themselves.
“I’ve never coached a group as positive as this group of guys. It’s a super family-orientated group of guys, that if one of them makes a mistake, the guys next to them is there to pick them up,” said the Dolphins coach. “They don’t dwell on their mistakes and I think that will help us continue to climb to new heights with the program. I’m really excited to see what they can do.”
Knowing how much his team progressed during the 11-win brief stint of a season a year ago to where they are now, Gonzalez’s message to his team, this year, especially given the fact the core is back, is to pick up where they left off.
“I don’t want to look at this as a fresh start, I want to keep the ball rolling and keep building on what we were able to produce last year. So instead of having to go back to square one, let’s keep climbing the ladder and let’s get better from where we ended,” said the coach. “After everything we all went through last year, I think it helped us gel and make the group tighter as a whole. Especially with how young our kids are, it’s been really special to see the younger guys step up and really embrace their role on the team.”