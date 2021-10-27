Already in the 2021 campaign, the Marathon High football team has doubled it win total from the previous two seasons combined. The Dolphins are hoping to triple that number with its single-season win total, and Marathon coach Mac Childress expressed that he believes Everglades Prep, who comes to the Middle Keys for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, Oct. 27, is a very beatable team.
“We feel if we execute the way we can, this is definitely a game we can win,” Childress said about the one-win Panthers. “For us to go from one win last year to three wins this year while send our seniors out the right way, we would to get a lot of momentum going into the offseason.”
For that matter, Childress noted he is looking to bring some of the momentum from last week’s 33-14 loss to Palmer Trinity into the season finale against Everglades Prep, as Marathon had an opportunity to take the lead against Palmer Trinity in the third quarter. Instead, a Dolphins fumble at the 5-yard line opened the door for the Falcons to rattle off 15 unanswered points for the victory.
“It doesn’t change for us, our formula is very simple and if we have ball control and ball security I think we can win,” said Childress. “We’ve gotten a lot better over the last few weeks, so if we execute, we should be right there in the end because I think our kids are believing in themselves now.”
The Dolphins fans have been able to see that improvement, as it will be the fourth straight home game to end out the season.
“I noticed a lot more excitement in the school and community, for sure, they are very much into what we are doing,” said Childress. “We still have a long way to go, but it’s clear, what we are doing as a program is starting to work. We just have to stick with it.”
In the loss to Palmer, Thomas Eubank rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown, while Malachi Hawkins had a team-high 66 yards.
“Those two just keep improving because it is the first time either one of them have ever really had the ball in their hands,” said Childress. “Both of them will be back next season and major players for us.”
He believes his junior backs can have similar success against the Panthers, despite the coach calling Everglades a “very big and athletic team.”
“They are a little bit like us, they will make mistakes at inopportune times,” said Childress. “If we can make them make mistakes, and we capitalize off that, we will find our success.”
And a win in the season finale, the coach claims, will only further his team’s spark in the offseason.
Especially with the core of the team coming back next season.
“Anything built to last doesn’t happen overnight, we just have to keep working hard and heading in the right direction, which I know we are,“ said Childress. “Toughness and grit has to be our calling card, because we are not going to out-talent a lot of the teams we do play. We have to keep working them, get them in the weight room and keep trending up.”