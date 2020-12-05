Delayed by nearly a month — and with coaches Arno Silva, out of town, and Jorge Bosque, also out due to COVID concerns — the Marathon and Coral Shores High boys soccer teams finally made its season debuts with fill-in coaches on the bench Tuesday afternoon in Marathon.
Stepping in for Marathon was girls head soccer coach Kelley Cruz and the Dolphin boys responded with flying colors as their performance made quite an impression on Cruz, who explained previously they had only known her as their teacher. However, after being together for only one practice, the team still played at a high level with a 5-1 victory on senior night on the Middle Keys campus.
Cruz explained the team took everything she told them and implemented it onto the field very well.
Patrick Crews, a recent transfer from Pennslyvania, led the charge with three of the team’s five goals.
Miguel Avena and Mathias Trujillo added one goal each for Marathon, who were delayed to their start of the season due to the fact a majority of the team was playing winter sports, while Coral Shores’ lone goal was scored by Wilman Avila, with the assist coming from Carson Kenedy.
The play of Marathon’s goalie Matt Kratzert, who is the baseball team’s ace as well as part of the football team this year, also stood out to the fill-in coach, who is expecting Arno to be back by the Dolphins next match on Tuesday at home against Monroe County rival Key West.
“He played goalie fairly well, considering he had not played soccer in eight years,” said Cruz. “I think we have something good going with the boys program.”