When looking at the roster, it is one of inexperience, as the Marathon High boys basketball team has a combined 15 games of varsity playing experience between just two players.
“Overall, we are a pretty young team,” said head coach Kevin Freeman, who returns to coach for his 19th season. While this promises to be a season of challenges, the coach hopes his players will look back down the road as this being a good and fun experience playing ball.
The team is so young, the Dolphins do not even have a set starting lineup. “It may be a different starting lineup every game,” Freeman said.
The roster is adorned with nine freshman and sophomores. In years past they have been top-heavy with juniors, but not this season according to the coach. This season’s roster sees only two seniors.
“I guess you can call it a rebuilding season,” Freeman stated.
While they are a young team, the coach did say they are happy with the younger players. As with every rebuilding process, it will just take time to gel.
That was evident in the opener as Marathon lost 69-24 to Sommerset Silver Palm.
The team looked tentative and had a lot of turnovers, according to Freeman. “I know a lot of the kids were nervous. I didn’t really know what to expect.”
Two seniors — Jordan Rodriguez and Edian Hernandez who have combined to play in a total of 15 varsity games — started the season-opening loss.
“Rodriguez is our starting point guard. He played a little bit a couple of years ago and he came back for his senior year. He distributes the ball and has a good shot when he’s open,” Freeman said.
Hernandez is the one returning senior from last year’s squad. Freeman said while he did not get a lot of starting minutes last year, he hustles and knows the system better than anyone else.
“I think his leadership will help us a lot this year. He might be one of our shortest kids, but also our toughest. He is not afraid to get in there and box out. He has a big heart and leaves everything on the court every time he’s out there,” Freeman said of Hernandez.
As for the point of attack, that could be on the shoulders of sophomore Fisher Coleman-Sayer, who scored a team-high seven points in the opener.
“I was pleased with that,” Freeman said about Coleman-Sayer. “He played pretty good defense. He had four rebounds and one assist.”
The coach added that the sophomore is someone who takes good shots from the field and he is a smart player. Sayer is also the tallest player on the team and for that reason, the Dolphins coaching staff was forced to transition him from guard to forward.
Xavier Grant was another player who contributed against Sommerset.
“[Grant] had three points. He has a pretty bright future. He just needs more varsity experience,” said Freeman, who is not carrying a junior varsity roster due to the lack of experienced players.
The coach also sees Dominic Cruz factoring in this year.
“He can shoot pretty well. If he can get open, he can knock down a lot of shots,” said Freeman. “We are going to work on getting him into the right spot and getting him passes, so he can shoot.”
Ten other players can come off the bench, according to the coach, while nothing is set in stone — noting everyone will need to compete every day in practice for their position.
While he has never had a team with this much inexperience, Freeman added, he also sees this as a plus because everyone is more moldable into the system he is running.
“I mean, I’ve had young teams before, but they usually have a little more experience on the varsity level. We just want to come in practice every day and work hard, learn the system and compete,” Freeman said.
Looking ahead at the schedule, it is pretty tough, according to Freeman. The coach said he likes to challenge the guys and he hopes with [the pandemic] they will be able to finish out the season. He added while they will probably be undersized in every matchup, he likes the fact they have 15 players, and if there is a strength to the team, it would be the depth and versatility of each player.
The strategy is to keep it simple and just try to get better every day, according to the coach.
“Let’s be better today than we were yesterday,” Freeman said.