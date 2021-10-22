Flanked by Anthony McGuire (No. 11) and Carlos Lezcano (No. 1), Marathon coach Mac Childress signals to his players during a home game earlier this season. The Dolphins will close out the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 22, against Palmer Trinity.
Through the first two weeks of the season, the Marathon High football team was boasting a better record than its South Florida Football Conference rival Palmer Trinity, but that was the beginning of the season. Fast forward to what is the regular-season finale for both squads and things are much different, as the Dolphins just ended a five-game skid last week, while the Falcons are looking to extend their win streak to four straight as the teams meet on Friday, Oct. 22, on the Middle Keys campus.
“Palmer is one of those teams our kids are familiar with, but they have a really good football team and it seems as if they are getting healthier, so it seems we are getting Palmer at full strength and we will have our work cutout for us,” said Childress. “They have a great passing game, a good running back and two dynamic receivers, so we are going to tweak some things on defense and make them do things they are not comfortable with. They are definitely not the Palmer of old.”
In order to defeat the Falcons, according to Childress, the Dolphins must control the football and, in turn, control the clock, which means slowing the pace of the game.
“We need to first and foremost take care of the football, if we can do that, as hard as our boys have been playing, I think we will give them a challenge,” said Childress. “Palmer wants to be in the 30s or 40s by the end of the game and we want to be in the 10s and 20s. Any hurry up we do plans is certainly for a surprise as we plan to take the whole 40 seconds off the play clock.”
That means another heavy dose of the Marathon run attack, which for the first time this season had a 100-yard rusher when Malachi Hawkins went for 122 in last week’s 7-0 victory against Palm Glades.
“We are a band of brothers and everyone was super excited for him,” said Childress. “We base our helmet stickers off wins and then for good grades, so we made it rain helmet stickers last week. If we can do that again, then we will find success against Palmer.”
In fact, Childress conveyed that the entire city of Marathon is excited about the potential of a win streak for the first time in a half-decade for the team that has doubled its win total from the previous two seasons.
“The town, the students, the entire community have all been talking about it all week, and people see we are progressing,” said Childress. “That’s all we can do, keep trending up as a program.”