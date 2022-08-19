Winless three seasons ago, which was the freshman campaign for the current Marathon High seniors, the Dolphins could only go up, which they have by winning a game the following year and three last season, bringing the ‘Fins into the 2022 schedule — which beings with the preseason Kickoff Classic on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at St. Brendan — with loads of optimism.

In fact, the roster has nearly doubled in size since that 2018 season, with 50 Dolphins ready to suit up for the opener on Friday against the Sabres, with roughly 20 of those players beings seniors who have gone through the learning curves. None may be more important to Marathon’s success this season than Malchai Hawkins, who was the team’s leading rusher and tackler a season ago.