Winless three seasons ago, which was the freshman campaign for the current Marathon High seniors, the Dolphins could only go up, which they have by winning a game the following year and three last season, bringing the ‘Fins into the 2022 schedule — which beings with the preseason Kickoff Classic on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at St. Brendan — with loads of optimism.
In fact, the roster has nearly doubled in size since that 2018 season, with 50 Dolphins ready to suit up for the opener on Friday against the Sabres, with roughly 20 of those players beings seniors who have gone through the learning curves. None may be more important to Marathon’s success this season than Malchai Hawkins, who was the team’s leading rusher and tackler a season ago.
It will also be the fourth season the Dolphins, who will deploy a quarterback by committee system that will include Hawkins taking snaps this year, will be running the offense Childress established that winless season, and the players have since learned and improved on each campaign.
This year’s quest will not include any FHSAA postseason play, as Marathon opted out of the new-look distinct that would have them traveling beyond Miami-Dade County, and instead the Dolphins remain in the South Florida Independent Football Conference against the likes of University and Miami Country.
Marathon decisively won its spring game, 30-6 against Palm Galdes, and now the ‘Fins are hoping to continue that upward trend against St. Brendan, which won one game fewer than the Dolphins did last year, as the two teams open the postseason on the St. Brendan campus.