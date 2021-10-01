During the past three weeks, the Marathon High football team has been put to the test against a trio of opponents that have a combined 12-1 record entering the sixth week of the high school football season schedule. Those are the type of teams Dolphins coach Mac Childress stressed to his players, “we want to strive to become on offense and defense.”
“We know we’ve gotten better going through it all, especially going against a team like Ransom who plays such clean, mistake-free football,” said Childress. “They execute very well and it was eye-opening for our kids to see that.”
Childress explained that in order to strive for that type of excellence, taking on another well-disciplined team like Westminster Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m., they have focused on maximizing their reps in practice so the Dolphins too can play mistake-free football.
“With more reps come more confidence and with more confidence comes more speed in the game,” said Childress. “The formula is just to do it over and over again and stick to that plan.”
Against the Raiders last week, the Dolphins turned over the ball five times in the first half, which led to the lopsided loss — a third straight for the Dolphins after a season-opening victory.
“With us switching to that triple option, the mesh between the quarterback and running back takes thousands of reps to get it right, so we have to keep plugging way at it,” said the Dolphins coach. “But in order to have a chance in the fourth quarter, we have to play virtually mistake-free football.”
Despite being held to just 10 points during the three-game skid, Childress expressed that none of the Dolphins are frustrated with the outcome this season.
“When you go back and play our film it shows when we are doing things the right way we get yards against any team,” said Childress. “That’s what we have to hang our hat on and eventually that will lead into some big plays. We are never going to break long runs if we can’t get four or five runs going first.”
So far, Childress conveyed he has seen the improvements in the backfield, especially in junior Malachi Hawkins.
“He’s never played running back before, but, definitely on film, you can see he is running lower, breaking more tackles, falling forward better but most important his ball security is so much better which is big for his confidence,” said Childress, noting Hawkins did not commit any of the fumbles in last week’s loss. “We are really trying to get him the ball more.”
Hawkins will also be relied on heavily on defense, as the end will be looking to slow down the Warriors’ run-first attack. Because of Westminster‘s propensity to run, Childress explained Marathon will look to load the box and force the Warriors to throw.
“We feel they are a lot like us and are a run-first type of team, so we want to take away what they are best at,” said Childress.
With both teams looking to run the ball a majority of the time, Childress noted it might play into the Dolphins’ favor as a quick-moving clock could keep them in the game until the fourth quarter.
“They have a lot more numbers, but we don’t make excuses about the amount of players we have,” said Childress. “It’s no surprise going in, but it will be a good grind-it-out matchup we love, so if we can keep it low scoring and close going into the fourth quarter, that’s our whole goal going into each game this season.”
After getting tested the past three weeks, according to Childress, the Dolphins now understand the keys to victory, ball security and dominating the clock, which have not changed all season for Marathon.
“If we can do those things we are going to have a chance and the kids believe it, they really do,” said Childress. “They are not hanging their heads or sulking, because the kids who have stuck around are good kids and we are going to build the future through them.”