Coming up a run away from winning the first South Florida Baseball Conference championship in program history only motivated the Marathon High baseball team in the offseason as several members of the Dolphins dedicated numerous hours working with the coaching staff in hopes of developing for the 2023 campaign.

"We have a really solid core coming back this year," said Gonzalez, noting former Marathon and Key West High pitcher Kyle Pierce was a major part of the offseason process. "I think going into the season we have a strong group of guys to anchor our staff."

jwcooke@keysnews.com