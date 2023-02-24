Coming up a run away from winning the first South Florida Baseball Conference championship in program history only motivated the Marathon High baseball team in the offseason as several members of the Dolphins dedicated numerous hours working with the coaching staff in hopes of developing for the 2023 campaign.
"We have a really solid core coming back this year," said Gonzalez, noting former Marathon and Key West High pitcher Kyle Pierce was a major part of the offseason process. "I think going into the season we have a strong group of guys to anchor our staff."
Leading the way on the mound for the third consecutive season will be Dylan Ziels, who spent the offseason playing out of North Carolina.
"He got some great exposure against some top-tier talent from across the nation," said Gonzalez.
Also back this season in a starting role will be senior Ryan Yablon, who the coach called the backbone of the rotation.
"We are looking for him to throw in a lot of big games and lead us with both his experience and leadership ability and take over games like he has done some many times in his career," said Gonzalez. "We are really excited for what those two can do for us up top."
Following them in the rotation are a pair of surprise sophomores for Gonzalez, as Gavin Leal, who will also be the team's starting shortstop, grew from 5-foot-7 to 6 foot from last year, as well as Bryan Broche.
"They didn't pitch much for us last year but committed to the process over the summer and are going to be huge for us across the board this year," said Gonzalez.
Senior Fisher Coleman Sayer will be part of the rotation as well, as he has been converted to a pitcher only to protect his golf swing — after committing to play on the links at Division I Mount St. Mary's in West Virginia in the fall.
"He has taken a lot of steps in the right direction and his leadership is also going to be important," Gonzalez said about Fisher-Sayer. "I think the versatility and trust we have in all our arms is going to be huge. I feel like this, that if Dyaln or Ryan can get us into that fifth inning, we have guys who can go in and shut the door for us."
Despite have several strong options on the mound, Gonzalez expressed just as much enthusiasm about the Dolphins' potential offensive explosion.
"They have committed too much time to building strength and reconfiguring their swings," said Gonzalez. "I think we will surprise a lot of people with our offensive output this year."
The coach furthered that he expects the Leal twins to be part of the heart of the lineup, as Gabe is also the team's starting catcher, as well as sophomore Mason Thornton who has transitioned from left field to first base, as he now stands at 6-foot-4.
"He made the second-team all-conference as a freshman last year, so we know what he can do with a stick," said Gonzalez about Thornton, adding Broche is also projected to fill a spot in the top of the lineup after working with Conchball in the offseason.
Along with playing for a SFBC title, which also comes with a guaranteed 10 games in the regular season, Marathon was moved to District 16-3A this season with the likes of Keys Gate and Coral Shores in the postseason. The Dolphins have another 10 games that the coach hopes will challenge his players.
"I think we have a chance to compete in the district, we battled with Coral Shores last year until the end," said Gonzalez, pointing out the Hurricanes were in the district title game last year. "This season, there's not a reason we can't be there with those top teams. It's really exciting what we have developing here."
While Gonzalez conveyed that ultimately the offseason dedication he hopes leads the team to a first conference championship, after missing out by a run last year, as well as making a run at the district championship and for the first time in a long time getting into the region tournament but not wanting to get too far ahead of themselves, his message to his team is to stay in the moment.
"I think it's been two decades since a Marathon baseball team has gotten out of districts, so to do that would be a huge accomplishment for the program," said Gonzalez, noting his personal goal is a 15-win season after going 13-12 a year ago. "2011 was the last season Marathon had 15 wins, and I think we have some great leaders at the top of the program along with a great coaching staff, so I think we have what it takes to make a run not just from a physical aspect but also on the mental side."