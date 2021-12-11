Entering the match on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Marathon High girls soccer team was on a completely different path than its opponent, Archimedean, as the Lady ‘Fins had yet to score in seven contests this season while the Owls had allowed just three goals through the first six matches of the season to open with a 5-0-1 mark.
Archimedean also has a roster of 11 seniors, compared to Marathon’s one, leaving the odds heavily in favor of the Owls, but the game is not played on paper and the Dolphins were out to prove just that, as for the first time this season they rippled the back of the net to matche a season-high goal scored on Archimedean. Despite still coming out with a 3-2 loss at the Kendall Soccer Park, Lady ‘Fins coach Tracy McDonald stressed it was her team’s best performance of the season.
“They never gave up or got down,” said McDonald. “At practice, we have been focusing on working together and communicating with one another.
“We know we aren’t your typical soccer team,” the coach continued. “Our inexperience is something we have to overcome, and I see that happening every game. The girls are getting better and better and this is closing the gap between us and other 2A teams.”
On Thursday, the Lady ‘Fins could have once again relinquished early after the Owls scored 15 minutes into the match and Marathon had a goal called back just before halftime on an offsides call, but McDonald pointed out that the offsides sparked the offense.
Despite allowing a second unanswered goal after the intermission, the coach expressed she was impressed with the way her team continue to battle.
“The two-goal deficit mark is typically where we start to let up and get down on ourselves, but I think the team finally realized they could do this and they didn’t stop driving,” said McDonald. “Where we have an advantage is that all of our girls are athletes and think like athletes. They work well together and are starting to understand the game and how to play with each other. Their positive attitudes and work ethic are going to be a force to be reckoned with down the line.”
Just before the water break in the second half, freshman Jordan MacDonald netted Marathon’s first goal of the season, on an assist by Riley McDonald assist. The Owls responded to go back in front by two goals, but with only a few minutes left, the Dolphins pushed MacDonald forward and she found a way to score for a second time.
“Jordan played for club teams her whole life and playing with us took some getting used to,” said McDonald “She has really started to take on the role of teaching others the fundamentals and it’s paying off. She, too, finds herself playing a bit differently. Jordan said after the game, ‘I never scored two left-footed goals in my life!’”
The Dolphins coach also credited the play of the defense led by McDonald, who has been a strong tie between the backs and forwards, while lone senior Carla Bacallao “has really stepped up as a leader and keeps the defense together,” Lily Ridgell “played the best we have ever seen her play” to keep the Dolphins in the game, and goalkeeper Justice Lee Isom has shown improvement to hold her own as an eighth-grader.”
Despite not having the odds on their side, the coach reiterated the Dolphins are growing and if they keep competing like sophomore Rain Banks, the coach saying she played like a girl three times her size, then the Dolphins will continue to see improvement this season
“She is the heart of the team and she leads with her play,” said McDonald about Banks. “She is aggressive yet clean. Other district teams recognize her and the only time she is not playing under double coverage is when the coverage is triple. She can hold her own and then some. The attention Rain gets from opposing teams opens up Jordan and the forwards to more opportunities.”