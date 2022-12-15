It only took a half of play for the Marathon High girls and boys soccer teams to dispatch of Cushman with a pair of 8-0 victories on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the Dolphins’ home pitch.
The Marathon boys received two goals apiece from Henry Herrera and Oscar Cardona Quintana, while with one score were Jayden Rosete, Juan Vasquez, Gabriel Hernandez Olives and Sebastian Stasiewicz.
With a hat trick each in the victory for the Lady ’Fins were Rain Banks and Jordan MacDonald, while Riley McDonald and Reese Elwell both distributed one score into the back of the net.
“The team did a great job on the things we have been practicing, so it was nice to see their work pay off in a game situation,” said Lady ’Fins coach Tracy McDonald. “Jordan had some beautiful corner kicks. Three of our goals were directly correlated to one of her kicks.”
Before going into the holiday break, the Marathon girls (5-2 overall) will travel to Tavernier on Thursday, Dec. 15, to play Coral Shores at 1:30 p.m., a match that was initially scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12. The Marathon boys head to Miami to oppose SLAM Academy on Thursday at 3 p.m.
The teams will not play again until the new year, Marathon boys on Jan. 4 at home against Key West, while the Lady ’Fins will play again a day later.