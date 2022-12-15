It only took a half of play for the Marathon High girls and boys soccer teams to dispatch of Cushman with a pair of 8-0 victories on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the Dolphins’ home pitch.

The Marathon boys received two goals apiece from Henry Herrera and Oscar Cardona Quintana, while with one score were Jayden Rosete, Juan Vasquez, Gabriel Hernandez Olives and Sebastian Stasiewicz.