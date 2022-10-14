Sure, the Marathon High football team has already defeated Miami Country Day this season by three scores, but Dolphins coach Mac Childress as made it very clear to his players not to take the Spartans — who will be in town on Friday, Oct. 14, for a 7 p.m. kickoff — lightly, especially with the ’Fins coming off a highly contested loss to their northern-county rivals, as well as Homecoming festivities taking place this week on the Middle Keys campus.

“We are trying to focus on us and really playing with that same intensity and fire we came out last week with and sustaining that,” said Childress, whose squad is coming off a very physical loss at Coral Shores, during which the Dolphins only trailed by eight points at halftime. “We have to block out all the distractions, and Homecoming week can be tricky for high school kids with all the distractions, and sure up the small detail stuff. If we don’t play that way, Country Day can beat us.”

hawkins

Hawkins