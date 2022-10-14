Sure, the Marathon High football team has already defeated Miami Country Day this season by three scores, but Dolphins coach Mac Childress as made it very clear to his players not to take the Spartans — who will be in town on Friday, Oct. 14, for a 7 p.m. kickoff — lightly, especially with the ’Fins coming off a highly contested loss to their northern-county rivals, as well as Homecoming festivities taking place this week on the Middle Keys campus.
“We are trying to focus on us and really playing with that same intensity and fire we came out last week with and sustaining that,” said Childress, whose squad is coming off a very physical loss at Coral Shores, during which the Dolphins only trailed by eight points at halftime. “We have to block out all the distractions, and Homecoming week can be tricky for high school kids with all the distractions, and sure up the small detail stuff. If we don’t play that way, Country Day can beat us.”
Childress was certain to remind his players about how hungry they were during the last three seasons when the Dolphins won a combined four games, a number Marathon could match this season with a victory on Friday, as he expects that same type of determination for a Miami Country Day program coming off its first victory of the season, 14-8, against SLAM Academy.
“We have been on both ends, being a heavy underdog to now being the favorite, so we know it’s a difference role we go into with this game, so we know we have to come out and execute,” said Childress.
During the first meeting between the squads, the Dolphins were able to execute to the tune of 434 offensive yards, including Malachi Hawkins rushing for a season-high 231 yards against the Spartans in the first game, thus the Marathon coach is expecting Country Day to focus on the senior back and the ’Fins are hoping to run several misdirection plays to catch the defense off guard.
“With all the shifts and unbalanced stuff we do, that can give teams a lot of trouble if they are not used to it,” said Childress. “We are unbalanced almost every formation, so if they don’t line up to it right, we will have someone open almost every down. With the emergence of other guys carrying the ball, we feel we have some capable guys who can tote the rock for us, but they are still going to have to stop Malachi because he is still going to come down hill with him and outnumber them at the point of attack.”
The Dolphins coach furthered that the line shifts and spinner series with leads to counter misdirections are something the Marathon offense has instituted since after the first go-around with Country Day, which he is hoping will catch them off guard.
“We are still running the single wing and doing what we do, but when they don’t align right, our coaches know exactly what we are looking for,” said Childress. “Really a good bulk of our offense, we didn’t have against them the first time, so they are going to see a lot of new stuff. Both teams have new stuff they are doing on offense and defense, so it should be interesting to see what we’ve done.”
In fact, Childress noted that being the Dolphins’ Week 2 opponent should be a good measuring stick for how far along the Marathon program has advanced this season.
“You always want to improve at a better rate than your opponent,” said Childless. “We ultimately want to be playing our best ball at the end of the season, so we are going to see how much we have improved and see if we can take away the things they hurt on with the first time.”
Focused on special team this week at practice, including lining up more than 11 defenders to rush the punt attempts, which was the difference in the loss last week, Childress is hoping they use that portion of the game minimally the final three weeks of the season, as the Dolphins’ goal remains to end a six-year slide of losing campaigns. In order to accomplish that feat, Marathon must win two of its final three games this year, making it all the more important for the players to garner the victory against Miami Country Day.
“We are saying this is a must-win for us because we are 3-1 on the road and 0-2 at home, so we need a first home win and in order to make sure that happen we have really been lighting a fire under our guys his week,” said the Dolphins coach. “Our margin of error is slim if we want to win, so we need to have all areas of the game fired up, because they have to be ready to come out to play our best. Country Day is coming down here thinking they can beat us, and they can if we don’t play our best game. So we have a lot to play for.”