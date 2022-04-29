The focus for the Marathon High baseball team during the 2022 campaign was to claim the program’s first South Florida Baseball Conference championship.
“That was the goal we set out for this group at the start of the year,” said Dolphins coach Joey Gonzalez, whose team is now one victory away from accomplishing the feat as first-seeded Marathon defeated No. 4 Miami Country Day, 12-2, in the SFBC semifinals on Wednesday, April 26. “The boys are all clicking and having a good time. It’s been a really special group to lead.”
Already this season Marathon has claimed its first regular-season SFBC title, by going 8-2, with its last conference loss coming against Country Day, 1-0, on April 1. Since then the Dolphins have won five consecutive against SFBC opponents, by a combined score of 35-13 and for the season have outscored their conference foes 76-23.
It was more of the same in the semifinals, as Marathon pushed seven unanswered runs across the plate between the third and fourth frames to go in front 9-1, and then plated three more in the fifth to end the game via the FHSSA 10-run mercy-rule. Knowing Ransom awaited in the finals, after beating Palmer Trinty 5-0 in the semifinal prior, Gonazlez explained he was careful with the pitch count for both his No. 2 Ryan Yablon, who surrendered only two base hits in the four innings he spun allowing a run and striking out one, and ace Dylan Ziels, closed ou the win giving up a run on three hits and struck out two.
“We were very smart with our pitch count last week and that allowed us to use Ryan out the gate, but we kept him on a pitch count as well (Wednesday) and he gave us four really good innings,” said Gonzalez, noting that both Ziels, who will start on Friday, and Yablon are available for in the championship game.
The pitching duo also helped set the tone at the plate in the convincing semifinal victory, as each were 3-for-3 — Yablon with a triple and double and Ziels with a double — and Ben Hiller was 4-for-4, with two doubles, all from the Top 3 spots in the lineup. Gavin Leal had a pair of base knocks, while twin brother Gabe Leal added one, as did Delvin Solis and Cole McDaniel.
“It was crazy the ways the boys came out, they are ready to bring that championship home,” said Gonzalez.
The teams in the championship tilt split during the regular season with Marathon losing 3-0 on its home field with Ransom’s ace on the mound, but it was a different story on the Raiders’ home diamond as the Dolphins won 9-0 with Ziels taking the hill, which the Dolphins’ 6-foot-1 right-hander will do again on Friday.
“We know Dylan is going to come out and perform for us, so it’s all a matter of how we deal with the sticks,” said Gonzalez. “If we are ready to hit, it’s going to be something special on Friday night.”
The first pitch on Friday will be at 7 p.m. on host Miami Country Day’s home field, which is the official end of the FHSSA regular season, and Marathon will enter the District 16-2A tournament as the No. 6 seed playing on Monday, May 2, against third-seeded Archbishop Carroll in the quarterfinals.
“That will be another fun matchup for the boys,” said Gonazlez. “But first thing’s first, we are going to take care of Friday and will go into Monday with our guys ready to battle again.”