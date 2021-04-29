Simply outmatched, the Marathon High baseball team had its season come to an end in the District 16-3A quarterfinals during a 10-0 loss to Somerset Silver Palms on Monday.
The Dolphins had runners on base in all but two at-bats, including having a runner on third after singles by Ben Hiller and Emanuel Polanco, who had two hits in the game, but would never touch home.
By the sixth the Stallions had scored enough for the 10-run mercy-rule victory to bring an end to a career of senior ace Matt Kratzert who was roughed up for nine runs on 10 hits and four walks in his final start.
It was also the last game in the blue and gold for Jordan Rodriguez.