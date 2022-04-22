Not that second place is ever an ideal finish, but entering the District 16-1A Finals on Tuesday, April 19, Marathon High coach Jim Murphy admitted runner-up would be acceptable for either of his programs.
“We knew going into it, especially on the boys side, that Palmer has been building for this year to possibly go for a state title,” said Murphy.
Sure enough, the Falcons would win both district crowns by more than 100 points, but the Dolphins boys held pace, claiming the runner-up hardware, scoring 164 points which was also more than 100 points in front of Florida Christian, which took third, while the Lady ‘Fins ended in third place, trailing Devin Savior, 173-117.
“Looking at some of the other districts, we would have done pretty well, but Palmer, for the most part, they had a first-place person in almost every event that was held. We did pretty well in the field, but even in their field events they had some power,” said Murphy. “We still pulled it off in one of them and the other, it came down to field events, which they just had more of and we just couldn’t compete with, but we tried to have had some kids step up and do some things they don’t do usually.”
The Dolphins coach pointed out Mylan Henriquez as one of those athletes who was able to fill a position he did not commonly compete in during the season but was still able to place third in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles to advance to the region finals.
“He got some points in the triple jump also, which he hadn’t done all year,” said Murphy, with Henriquez finishing behind teammate Aaron Dalton in both of the hurdle events as Dalton raced to a time of 23.42 for second in the 110 and 43.15 in the 300. “We kind of manipulated a few things to get a few extra points and it worked out for us.”
In total, Marathon had five total individual district champions, two by Mason Buxton with a leap of 6 feet, 11 inches in the pole vault and 122 feet, 2 inches, in the javelin. Buxton was also part of the 4x800 boys relay team, joined by Perdo Zapata, Jakub and Vince Bursa, that placed second in 8:53.03, which was a personal best this season.
“Mason’s throw was against the wind, and the 4x800 held its own, in which he was impressive,” said Murphy.
The Dolphins also had Rodolfo Castillo-Pere win the shot put with a heave of 38 feet, beating teammate Sergio Morales, who was third by throwing 32 feet, 6.5 inches in the discus, Perez was fourth throwing 104 feet, 2 inches, and Kymani Dixon was second with a throw of 123 feet, 11 inches.
“They are all three new this year and all advanced in at least one event,” Murphy said of the field throws for the Dolphins. “They have been working hard all season, which is nice to see because in the past we have cleared up in the distance events and had to find a few points everywhere else. This year, we were well-rounded in the field events, which shows having the track is going to make a drastic change in our program.”
Other top finishes for the Dolphins were Abrianna Marshall clearing 4 feet, 9.7 inches to win the high jump, Ava Merryman with a jump of 8 feet, 6 9 inches won the pole vault, with Ryleugh Garcia and Ella Dunn, at 7 feet, .25 inches, tying for third. Taking third in the long jump was Lady ‘Fins Keysha Christian with a jump of 15 feet, 0.7 inches, Molly Prince with a discus throw of 94.31 for second, Dolton also was third in the high jump, as was Nicole Merryman in 28 feet, 9.75 inches, Fabibianho Louis Jeune was second in the triple jump was a hop of 38 feet, 3.5 inches, Jay Marshall was also third in the 100-meter dash in 11.33 seconds, same finishing position for Pedro Zapata in the 1,600, crossing in 4:42.79. Rain Banks moved onto the state final with a fourth-place in the 3,200-meter run and was also part of the 4x800 team alongside Jordan MacDonald, Avery Merrymannm and Rilynn Richards. The 4x100 team of Christian, Ai Collins, Janiya Pyform and Caylie Globe was third.
Despite knowing which Dolphins had advanced to the regional round, Murphy is still waiting for the results for the two more districts in the region before making any predictions of what’s in store for the Region Finals that will be held on Wednesday, May 4, at Palmer Trinity. The coach also furthered that the addition of new opponents like Chaminade Madonna and Oxbridge could also pose a big threat in a region meet for the Marathon athletes.
“We have some tough competition, John Carroll has some good throwers,” said Murphy, pointing out that only the top two from each event garner a berth to the State Finals. “Right now, it’s all going to depend on who’s going to do what event at regionals. We will have to see what everybody is doing and we will see what our chances are to get to states.”