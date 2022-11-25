Nothing is a given for the Marathon High boys basketball team as after coming off a two-win season, which Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman stressed he made perfectly clear to his players entering the preseason workouts. To reiterate that point, the Marathon coaching staff decided to carry 15 players on the varsity roster and cut the junior varsity program all together this season, which Freeman explained has brought a much-needed competitive spirit to the program while preparing for the 2022-23 campaign.

“This is the most excited I’ve been going into the season in the last three to four years,” said Freeman. “In the past few years, it’s been assumed who was going to start going into the season and we’d fill out from there. This year, there may be one starter, and the other four sports are up for grabs and they are working hard for them. We have a lot of young guys who are working hard. So it will be a rebuilding season, but I think we will be better than we were last year.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com