Nothing is a given for the Marathon High boys basketball team as after coming off a two-win season, which Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman stressed he made perfectly clear to his players entering the preseason workouts. To reiterate that point, the Marathon coaching staff decided to carry 15 players on the varsity roster and cut the junior varsity program all together this season, which Freeman explained has brought a much-needed competitive spirit to the program while preparing for the 2022-23 campaign.
“This is the most excited I’ve been going into the season in the last three to four years,” said Freeman. “In the past few years, it’s been assumed who was going to start going into the season and we’d fill out from there. This year, there may be one starter, and the other four sports are up for grabs and they are working hard for them. We have a lot of young guys who are working hard. So it will be a rebuilding season, but I think we will be better than we were last year.”
In fact, the one returning starter to the lineup this season, Fisher Coleman-Sayer, may not be lining up at the same spot he was a year ago, when he was locked into a post position, and this year, with added size on the Dolphins’ roster, the senior could be used in a more-versatile role.
“His shot is a lot better than it was last year,” said Freeman. “This year we want to move him to the wing a little bit, so he will be playing a guard at times and center other times.”
A reason for the flexibility is the arrival of 6-foot-4 freshman Deshawn Homes, who will guard the paint this season for the Dolphins, according to Freeman.
“He has a lot to learn but he has impressed us in the preseason,” said Freeman. “He has some great moves and he’s going to continue to grow and get better every game, I think. He’s gotten better every practice.”
The Dolphins coach also has been pleased with the preseason performance of sophomore Carlos Lezcano, who Freeman took notice of his offseason workouts, as well as Xavier Grant, Adrian Cruz and Francisco Ruiz, all of whom are expected to see playing time for Marathon.
“We are definitely bigger than we have been the last couple years,” said Freeman. “We are hoping to be able to press this year, which we haven’t in four seasons, but when we had tryouts this year, we picked players who we thought could do well on the press. We just want to be able to force the tempo of the game and play our game this year.”
Having such a young team, with just three seniors of the roster, Oscar Garcia and Jonas Johnson, will be relied upon to guide the Dolphins along with Coleman-Sayer as team leaders.
“They have some experience from last year and we have a couple of juniors who saw some time last year as well, but then we have a good mix of freshmen and sophomores, so we are excited about our group,” said Freeman. “We obviously we still have a lot of work to do, but we are excited. There’s a different feel in the gym then there has been in the past few years.”
Realistically, especially with two potential state championship contenders in the Dolphins district, Freeman knows it will be difficult for Marathon to claim back the crown from either Palmer trinity or Riviera Prep this season, but the coach is hoping to continue to see growth during the 22-game schedule, of which 12 games will be played on the Middle Keys campus.
“Obviously, we want to win the district championship. Is that a lofty goal? Yes. But is it impossible? You never know,” said Freeman. “I think, if we work hard and get better every day, who knows what we can do. They are hungry, they want to work hard and are pushing each other. They are want to earn these spots and the first five we pick to star on Tuesday, will be a difficult decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have and one we haven’t had in a while. We just want to work harder tomorrow than we did today and may be win some games we weren’t supposed to win.”