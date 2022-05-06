It was a long day for the Marathon High track and field team during the Region 4-1A Finals on Wednesday, May 4, hosted by Palmer Trinity at Southridge Park. The Dolphins left the Middle Keys campus at 6:30 a.m., but with eight lightning delays and 14 events later, the team finally returned to Marathon at 11:30 p.m. that night, with two FHSAA State qualifiers on board.
“And the meet is still not even finished,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy, explaining the regional meet still needed to complete the 4x400 relays, which were to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. “When we got back at 11:30, I looked, and it was still lightning up there, so I don’t know how long they stuck around.”
The Lady ’Fins 4x400 relay was able to run its heat, just before the sirens warning that lightning is in the area sounded once again, at which point, Murphy decided it was time for his team to head home.
Moments earlier, the Dolphins boys 4x800 relay team — made up of Pedro Zapata, Jakub Bursa, Mason Buxton and Vaclav Bursa — ran a personal best time of 8:36.60 to place third in the region, which was good enough to qualify for states as the seventh at-large bid. The top two per event from each of the four regions automatically garner a berth into the state finals, with the next eight best performers across the four regions also qualifying as “at-large” bids to complete the 16-athlete field.
“They knew it was going to be tough to get second, and the automatic bid, and we had to run a low 8:40 to get an at-large,” said Murphy, explaining that in practice that has worked on the opening lap on each leg, and he was pleased they all did better than the time set prerace. “It was faster than we have done all year and they just came through. For the last two weeks, we have been trying to hit the first lap at 60 seconds and I watch the video back and they hit it at 58, 61, 63, and 61, so they did the job we were trying to do, which is impressive.”
It will be the first time Zapata, a senior state cross country medalist, had been to the state finals in track and field.
“It’s been three years since we have put a 4x800 team out there to compete, but every time we have put a boys 4x800 team together, it has made states,” said Murphy. “They have all worked hard since cross country and deserve it.”
Also joining the relay team at the state finals was eighth-grader Ava Merryman, who cleared 8 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to scoop up one of the automatic bids with a second-place finish in the region, while teammate Ella Dunn placed third in the same event but did not make the at-large cut.
“Going into it we were pretty confident in Ava,” said Murphy. “She put a lot of work in this year and I’m very proud of her because she improved so much and she’s still only in eighth grade, so she still has a full high school career to go and already has state finals experience. It’s nice having a middle schooler jumping that high and it will be nice to see what she can do.”
Those would be the only two qualifying events for Marathon, as the boys placed seventh overall out of 25 teams and the Lady ’Fins 12 out of 20 teams, as Murphy explained the region has a much-different look post-COVID.
“We used to be a distance region and now we are a speed region,” said the Dolphins coach. “Chaminade Madonna is now with us, Oxbridge Academy is also with us, Pahokee dropped down a class and is with us and they were all 2A or 3A schools two to three years an ago. Benjamin is back down with us, Avant Guarde, which just built a football program, is with us and I don’t even know where Atlantic Christian is, but they were strong. I remember going to the first state and we won the 100 meters and there were five kids maybe in the 10s in our region, and anything under a 22 in the 200 was solid. This year I think had five kids do better than that in both races and in the 400, there were a couple of 48s and 49s, so it was just a different look than what we have seen in a while.”
After all the delays and 17 hours later, Marathon returned home with five athletes now set to head to the FHSAA 1A State Finals on Wednesday, May 11, at the James G. Pressly Stadium on the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville.
“The kids that are going to states showed up every day, throughout the whole season, and work hard so it’s nice to see that worked paid off,” said Murphy. “A lot of kids PRed in their events at regional and in the end, that’s what you are going for. I would say we had more people PR than not PR and that’s the way to go out if you are not going to make it, especially with it being such a tough day to get through.”