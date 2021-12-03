Despite being outscored by 22.75 points by Monroe County rivals last year and not having a win against either opponent since the 2017 season, the Marathon High girls basketball team is out to prove this year will be different.
And so far, even with a 1-3 mark overall — including losses to both Key West, 42-40, on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Conchs’ home campus, and 46-40 on Nov. 17 to Coral Shores during which they held a six-point advantage in the fourth quarter at home — Marathon is demonstrating they are a much different team.
“I think the first game, which we won, gave us that confidence boost we needed coming into the season,” said Dolphins freshman Elana Eubanks. “Last year didn’t go the way we wanted, especially against Coral Shores and Key West, so this year we want to show them we are better.”
On Wednesday, things seemed to be going in a similar direction as last season for Marathon as Key West went on a 10-0 run to end the first quarter — powered by four points and two rebounds from Jenkavia Harper and six by Mohina Rahkmonova — but the Lady ’Fins responded by doubling up the Lady Conchs in the second, 14-7, with Abrianna Marshall netting 11 points and three blocks in the quarter, to make it a 19-15 game at halftime.
“We like to hype each other a lot and are always telling each other, ‘keep your head up,’ and ‘calm down and breath,’ and through that I feel we are playing better as a team now,” said Marshall.
Marathon continued to chip away at the Key West lead following the break, led by Eubanks’ six points all coming in succession without a Key West answer to end the third with the Lady ’Fins trailing 29-27. Marti’yana Kilbourne scored all three of her points for Marathon in the third and grabbed four of her eight rebounds, but it was the hustle of Harper, who was tended to on the court following a diving steal, that kept Key West on top entering the fourth.
“I knew I had to step up for my team, so I took a break and then came back out to help us get that W,” said Harper, noting she just had the wind knocked out of her after landing on the ball while making the steal. “We learned how to work together and listen to the coaches, so I think this sets us up going forward.”
Harper bucketed eight of her 12 points in the second half, four per quarter, and also grabbed seven rebounds and had five steals in the game, including giving her squad back the lead from the free throw line with 1:47 remaining in the game. That came after Marathon went in front with just more than two minutes to play, for the first time since the opening seconds of the contest, but Harper’s final basket secured the two-point victory.
“There was just no pressure, we just needed to catch ourselves, calm down and play our game,” said Harper. “We just had to make it a regular game and not even think about it like that.”
Rahkmonova scored a team-high 16 points with three assists and three rebounds in the winning effort for Key West, while Trecia Whitstone added six points and six rebounds, and Miesha Hernandez had four points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
It was Marshall who had a game-high 23 points, scoring the first six points on the fourth quarter for Marathon and the assisting on Eubank’s 3-pointer that tied the game at 36 with roughly four minutes remaining, and then following with her own 3-pointer to give the Lady ’Fins a one-point advantage.
“In that second half, we just got our blood rushing and started making some shots,” said Eubanks. “Once we started making those shots, we really started getting into it.”
Marshall also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks in the game, while Eubanks netted one final free throw to get her to 13 points, five rebounds and five steals, but it would not be enough as Harper put away four of the game’s final five points to seal the win for Key West.
“It gives us a lot of motivation knowing we were that close,” said Marshall, who team was also in front of Coral Shores by six in the fourth quarter. “We just need to push that much more and communicate a little better as a team, but I think we all know that now and next time around we will do even better.”