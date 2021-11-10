Taking a look at the roster of Marathon High girls soccer team, which is comprised of more eighth-graders than seniors, it is understandable when first-year coach Tracey McDonald says the Lady ‘Fins will be young this season.
A trip to the pitch will confirm that assessment, as the Dolphins are going through the basics like learning offsides, the difference between direct and indirect kick and how to take a proper throw-in.
“Some of the things other varsity teams are not worrying about, we have to go back and teach, right from the beginning, so we will be slow out of the gates, but I think we will keep up,” said McDonald. “We just want to stay positive because we have such a great group. We love this team and the school and want to bring something out of this. We want to show everybody that with hard work, it will pay off.”
Knowing the learning curve will be steep this year, McDonald conveyed the expectation for the Lady ‘Fins is for “relentless improvement.”
“We definitely have a young team and many of them have not played soccer before, but they are super positive, they are all athletic and very coachable, so I feel like we are building something special here, it’s just going to take some time,” said McDonald. “While we might not have a lot of depth and experience, they are working very hard and working together, so I feel pretty good about it. I think they are going to come out of this, right on time for districts.”
Also slowing the Lady ‘Fins to start the season is the speed of the Marathon cross country team as returning starters Rain Bank, a sophomore who has been part of the varsity team since her sixth-grade season, and Lincy Montenegro, the lone senior with varsity experience, have yet to practice with the squad. Marathon will be without the duo until the FHSAA State Cross Country championships, which are set to be run on Friday, Nov. 12.
Without the service of the Dolphin harriers, the coach noted that it has been transfer student Jordan MacDonald who has taken the lead this season.
“She’s only a freshman and is tiny but has a lot of talent and is mighty,” said McDonald. “She has amazing footwork and has super spirit. She’s our firecracker and is going to help us out a whole lot.
“Last year due to COVID, a lot of girls didn’t come out who had played in the past, so they are even rusty,” the coach added. “Last year’s team also had quite a few middle school players, who are now playing for the middle school team, which we didn’t have last year, so that also has us rebuilding a little bit, but it’s all stuff we can get over.”
Not all those middle-schoolers will be headed back down, as the Lady ‘Fins will be calling upon Justice Lee Isom to once again be the team’s starting goalkeeper, one of three eighth-graders on the roster to open the campaign.
“They are hard workers and I’ll take that,” McDonald said about the middle-school players on the varsity roster, all of whom the coach expects to receive playing time as McDonald noted Marathon is also without three expected returns to start the season player due to injuries, including Mikkell Ross, who may miss the entire year. “We’ve had some rough cards dealt to us, but I think we are making the best of it. We are not going to get down from this, we learned from this, and we are going to try to learn something every day to get better every day.
“There are things we can control, and we are going to focus on those and hope we can make a bit of a run at district time,” the coach continued.
Being her first year at the helm of a girls varsity program, and her assistant’s second, the schedule was built prior to McDonald’s hiring, thus she explained there are several games that will quickly test the young Lady ‘Fins.
“We have to stay positive and learn new things every game so we can put the pieces together,” said McDonald. “It is difficult when you are playing teams like Palmer, St. Brendan and SLAM Academy. In our district, there are a couple of strong teams and then a couple of teams that are right where we are, so it’s going to come down to who puts the work in, who shows up and is willing to push through some bad times and discomfort.”
The struggle began for Marathon in the season-opener on Monday, Nov. 8, with a 7-0 loss to Westwood Christian in a match where the Dolphins had roughly five minutes of warmup time after transportation issues had them arriving late and, combined with the fact the Warriors do not have lights on their field, the kickoff was a solid 4 p.m. For the first-year coach, it was just the start of several lessons she expects to be learned by her young squad this season.
“It was some unfortunate factors, and we were never able to get over it,” said McDonald about the season-opening loss. “There’s a pretty good chance we will take a beating or two, and we will just have to learn from that. It would not be a good season if we went out and didn’t get tested either. This is life, you have to be tested, you have to take some beatings, so when you do win, it’s something special.”