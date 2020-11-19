In what will be the last time many of the seniors will ever pull the pads over their head and buckle their chinstraps, the Marathon High football team heads to George M. Barley Filed tonight at 7 p.m. for the season finale against Coral Shores.
“This is by far our biggest rival,” Marathon head coach Mac Childress said with a sense of anticipation in his voice. “Every time the schedule comes out, you mark that game and that’s the one you hope to win.”
The coach stated he cannot remember ever getting the chance to play Coral Shores twice in a season and his players are pumped to see how much they have improved.
Coming off last Friday’s decisive loss to Palmer 41-7, towards the end of the game quarterback Michael Merryman started connecting with Miguel Avena and the team is looking to build off that drive, and momentum, heading into this season-ending clash.
“We are trying to bring Merryman along at a rate [everyone] is comfortable with and he definitely executed some of those nice short throws,” said Childress. “We tell him to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and he is starting to buy into that.”
Watching a lot of game film has been the focus this week, according to Childress, and the feeling is they have a good plan to correct many of the things they did the first time around against Coral Shores.
While the coach stopped short of talking specifics, as to not give up his game plan, he did say his team must tackle better. He stressed defensive players just cannot assume their teammate is going to make the tackle.
“We need 11 hats [on the ball] because they have a strong running game, they have multiple backs that are capable and we need to tackle well, fly around and really be physical,” Childress stated.
Ball protection has been the big thing Childress has been preaching this week. In the previous game against Coral Shores, Marathon turned the ball over twice in the red zone. He added if they can clean up those kinds of turnovers, he feels confident they can make a game out of this.
“From week to week we feel like we’ve improved a lot throughout the season. If we worry about ourselves and our own execution, I think that will be huge for us. When we get down in the red zone, we’ve got to put touchdowns up on the board, that’s our big focus this week” Childress stated.
The coach said not allowing Coral Shores to run wild, as they did in the first game, is another key to this game, especially Coral Shores running backs Christopher Cooper and Lucas Dennis. Childress expressed he feels good about how his team matches up size-wise in the trenches, and if they can limit the big runs and force them into passing situations, that will also play to his team’s advantage.
Defensively, Childress pointed out Coral Shores plays an aggressive 4-4 scheme. They fly to the ball and tackle well.
He said this game will all come down to momentum, adding that “football is a momentum game.” He said his team just cannot let one negative play affect the next five to ten plays.
“That’s the one thing we’ve talked about this week, making the play when it comes to you, so we can get that momentum as a team,” Childress said.
When reflecting on this being the season finale, Childress said this is going to be big for the seniors. For most of them, this will be it, they will not be going on to play college football and this will be their last game.
“If they can get this one, they will never forget beating their rival to close out the season,” Childress said.