There was no hiding for the Marathon High football team during the preseason kickoff classic on Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Brendan, as the much-larger Sabres gave the Dolphins the challenge the coaching staff was hoping for to open the 2022 campaign.

“St. Brendan was a different team than we saw on film, they had 50-plus kids on their sidelines, but I thought we competed very hard,” Dolphins head coach Mac Childress said about the 42-0 loss in the preseason contest. “We went up a weight class on purpose so we could get some tape against a good team, and we were able to do that.”