There was no hiding for the Marathon High football team during the preseason kickoff classic on Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Brendan, as the much-larger Sabres gave the Dolphins the challenge the coaching staff was hoping for to open the 2022 campaign.
“St. Brendan was a different team than we saw on film, they had 50-plus kids on their sidelines, but I thought we competed very hard,” Dolphins head coach Mac Childress said about the 42-0 loss in the preseason contest. “We went up a weight class on purpose so we could get some tape against a good team, and we were able to do that.”
Despite the lopsided final, the Dolphins coach stress his team was able to move the ball against the Sabres led by senior Malachi Hawkins, who went for nearly 70 yards, while Carlos Loscano was a great change of pace on the counterattack.
“Malachi did well running the ball against a big front that was flying to the ball. I thought he was able to hold his own in there,” said Childress. “Carlos also looked really good running the ball and found some nice holes for us.”
The loss in the preseason was not enough to discourage any of the Marathon players as, according to the coach, the entire team was back at practice on Monday — “ready to compete.”
“We struggled on defense with their passing game, but now that we have identified some areas that were really glaring for us, we can start making those improvements right away,” said Childress. “Sometimes when you play a team without that level of competition, you might be able to get away with some things you want to expose now, so we can fix them for later in the season. We have a group of seniors who have been with us for a while now and understand that in order to beat good teams, you have to play good teams.”