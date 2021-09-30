There were pods of Dolphins all over the Pace Cross Country course on Tuesday, Sept. 28, pods of Marathon Dolphins that would be, and they were out to school the competition with a 1-2 finish on the nine-team meet.
The Marathon boys, led by Perdo Zapata who crossed the finish line as the race’s runner-up in 18 minutes flat, ran away from the competition for the first-place team finish by 20 points from its closest competitor, while the Lady ‘Fins were edged out by nine points in the team standings, despite having one of its top runners step out of the race.
“For the girls, Rain (Banks) was not feeling well and I had her step off at the mile,” said Marathon coach Jim Murphy. “The rest of the girls saw it and picked it up. It was a great team moment.”
Mikkel Ross would come in fourth overall in 23:34 for Marathon, Maeve Merryman was 11th in 25:57.42, while a pod of Dolphins made up of Ava Merryman, 15th in 27:12.94, Sara Robinson, 16th in 27:13.86, Lincy Montenegro, 20th in 27:59.85, and Ryleigh Garcia, 21st in 28:03.49, were able to nearly close the gap on Westminster Academy, who had three Top 10 finishers.
“We would have been close with Rain,” said Murphy.
While the Marathon boys ran away to the victory, Zapata nearly had himself an individual win, as he and Riviera Prep’s Roman Giffune were side-by-side until the final two meters when Giffune put the hammer down for the 12-second victory. Following in Zapata for the team win, was another pod of Dolphins as Vance Bursa was sixth in 19:55.58, Jakub Bursa was eighth in 19:59.57, Enrique Escobar was 11th in 20:07.03, Mason Buxton was 13th in 202:20.40. Buxton’s 13th place finish was better than any of the eight team’s No. 3 runners.
“The boys keep getting stronger as a team,” said Murphy.
With the solid finishes, the Dolphins coach expressed he believed both of his teams could be in line for another deep postseason run.
“If both teams keep putting in the work, we should be making the drive again,” said Murphy. “Still a lot of season left.”