It’s been more than just a historic run for the Marathon High cross country team, it’s been a complete culture change.
Not just for the harriers who are a part of the distance-running program that for the first time in school history had both a girls and boys team place at the state finals — along with the first three-time state medalist and two-time region champion — but also for the track and field athletes who have benefited from that success.
A lot of that credit goes to twin seniors Jonathan and Owen Pitchford, along with Lady ’Fins senior twins Allison and Sarah Paskiewicz, who Dolphins coach Jim Murphy has been mentoring for six seasons.
“It’s been really cool watching the boys grow and looking toward what they want to do in the future,” said Murphy, noting that first season one of the brothers did not even register the air bags when he sat in the front seat of the coach’s car. “They were seventh-graders then and they were so small, but now everything is coming together for them and nice to see.”
In that time, guided by Murphy, the Pitchfords never missed qualifying for the state championships, making it to a sixth straight this season, while the girls have built up the program to reach a second consecutive trip to the finals.
It all accumulated this past weekend, when the boys finished 12th overall in the state, with Jonathan Pitchford coming in sixth overall for his third state medal, while the Lady ’Fins claimed a 13-place ranking.
“I don’t know if it was a sad moment or a concluding moment,” said Murphy. “I feel like it is time for them to move on, but it has been great having them part of this and there’s no doubt we couldn’t do it without them.
The coach also conveyed he thinks they seniors have no regrets following their accomplishments this season.
“Jonathan ran exactly the way we were looking for him to run, his 2-mile time was exactly what we were going for on the dot, the last half-mile he said he felt dehydrated but still ran a great race,” said Murphy.
“Every year he ran, he had to go against one of the top two in the state for all four divisions,” the coach continued.
That included this year when Jonathan Pitchford went against a Yale recruit, while last year’s top finishers ended up running for Florida and Florida State. His best finish would come in his sophomore year when he was the state runner up.
“It wasn’t like he was losing to anybody that wasn’t an accomplished runner,” said Murphy. “Even though he finished second one year, every race is different and I remember that one. One of his friends from St. Augustine went out fast and pushed the pace so much it tired everyone out, but Jonathan was smart enough to hold back. I think it all just depends on pace or race and temperature and I don’t think he has anything to be upset about. I hope he feels accomplished.”
While it was historic to have both teams ranked in the state championship, it’s not the best finish for either program.
In the Pitchfords’ eighth-grade season, the boys placed third overall, and during the six straight trips to the state finals the Dolphins have also placed eighth as well as 11th, but with the girls by their side, Murphy claimed 2020 would have to be considered the best single-season in Dolphins cross country history.
“I think that’s the best time we have finished on that course,” said Murphy, noting each of the Lady ’Fin seniors in action this past Sunday broke a personal record at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.
“The girls side weren’t guaranteed they were going, so the senior girls pushed it and ended up with Top-5 finishes most of the time,” said Murphy. “They had that goal in mind to make it.”
So much so, the Lady ’Fins would garner the District 16-1A Championship as well as taking third in the Region 4-1A meet to qualify for the state finals. That did not stop in states as Sarah Paskiewicz was the first Lady ’Fins to cross the finish line in a personal best time of 22 minutes and 43 seconds which was good for 68th place in the state, with her sister also going for her fastest 5K time ever in 23:17, which placed her in 80th overall. Fellow senior Haley Buxton also closed out her high school career with a PR of 24:23.1.
“It kind of shows how much both programs fed off each other,” said Murphy. “Even though we had a girls and guys team, and had separate practices at times, for the most part the top girls were running with Jonathan and Owen while the rest of the team was running together, so they were able to push each other.”
In fact, Murphy stated he believes the COVID-19 crisis brought his program even closer together because they were trying to stay away from certain situations.
The Dolphins coach said he believes the culture established by the seniors is here to stay.
“I look back at when they came in as seventh-graders and when I started coaching, it was soccer conditioning, that was what cross country was all about,” said Murphy. “That first year the twins showed up I had a few other kids that wanted to run cross country, it wasn’t like I was forcing them and it stuck that way.”
Even though he hopes to pick up next season where they left off, Murphy is certain there is no replacing either the Pitchford and Paskiewicz twins, but hopes to keep their legacy can remain intact going forward.
“I think we are going to have to step back a bit and look to where they were when they were seventh graders and start building the team to model after that and not looking to that kid whose going to get first or second for us,” said Murphy.
“I look at our No. 3, No. 4 and 5 we have right now and they wouldn’t be where they are right now without Jonathan and Owen,” the coach continued. “In that matter, the girls are the same way, I think they really helped the girls because they saw how they were successful.”
The work ethic of this senior class not only aided the younger harriers, but also the track and field program, which according to the coach, would not be in existence without accomplishments in cross country. The coach added it has also helped improve the year-round training for the distance runners.
“Before we started track, after the [cross country] season was over, we’d maybe see them again in the spring and just hope they continued to run,” said Murphy. “Now with track, when we get back from Thanksgiving, we will start looking into that a bit more. There’s no doubt [the seniors] they were a big part of that.”
As for keeping this historic run going now that what maybe the most decorated cross country classes in Marathon history will have graduated, the coach also remains optimistic about those chances as the Lady ’Fins will be returning three freshmen and a sophomore to the state-finalist team — including two of the team’s top runners freshman Rain Banks, who has been with the team for four seasons now, and Mikkel Ross, who missed a majority of the season with a leg injury — while also coming back are state finalists Hannah Davis and Riley McDonald.
The boys are returning three, including Pedro Zapata, who ran in the low 18s this season, while the No. 4 Jose Escobar and No. 5 Mason Buxton broke the 20-minute mark.
“We are not sitting awful, but it’s not Jonathan and Owen style we are going to be running next year and coach Joey and myself have some recruiting to do this offseason,” said Murphy.
“We have a few running track we have talked to who might be interested. We are going to have to get one of two bodies in their but for their top three or four, on both teams, are sitting pretty.”
No matter if the state championship streak continues — which the coach stated will depend on how the classifications play out and what teams look like following the coronavirus crisis — Murphy believes fully the culture built the last half-decade is here to stay.
“I think next year will be a lot different and who knows what it will look like,” said Murphy.
“Since they have built up to where they are running 50 miles a week, I hope we can stay around there awhile also getting a few new kids to come out and join us because they know all the success we had had in these past six seasons.”